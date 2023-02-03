The Distraction of Children

When you work from home.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

When you work from home, you are going to be overwhelmed by all of the distractions in your life. You may be in your office thinking about the two loads of laundry that need to be done. You may start thinking about the dirty dishes and the vacuuming that you could do quickly, in between projects.

You may also have to deal with the distraction of other people. They may not understand that you really are working. They may stop over for a chat or ask you to babysit their children while they go to work. You may have phone call after phone call.

No matter what all of your distractions are, your children are going to be the worst!

Young children require so much attention. They need you to do everything for them. They may interrupt you in the middle of important projects.

Some days, one child needs something. Then I sit down, and the other one needs something. I sit back down, and the first one needs something again. This can go on for an hour (or more). There are truly days when I don’t even get a single paragraph written.

Older children may be more independent, which can be helpful, but they seem to get bored easily, especially when they have a summer full of empty days. They also like to do activities which take you away from home and your business.

As a parent entrepreneur, you are going to need to learn how to get some work done with your children around. You need to find a balance between taking care of your children and feeling like you have accomplished what you need to in your business.

