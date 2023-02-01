What Do Family Lawyers Do?

Shelley Wenger

There are so many different types of lawyers that it is important to know what family lawyers do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2tD6_0kYaaOTB00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

When you are in a position where you need a lawyer, you may be really confused about where to start. There are family lawyers, divorce lawyers, accident lawyers, and many other types. Because of that, it can be hard to figure out what type of lawyer you need to meet with. To help you, you have to learn about each type of lawyer and what they specialize in.

So, what do family lawyers do?

The most common thing that family lawyers do is focus on divorce.

This includes:

  • Divorce or mediation
  • Division of marital property
  • Child custody
  • Child support
  • Alimony

They also focus on protecting parties prior to the divorce.

This includes:

  • Prenuptial agreements
  • Postnuptial agreements

Family lawyers also deal with children.

This includes:

  • Guardianship (and setting up funds to take care of your children after you are gone)
  • Adoption
  • Child abuse and neglect

They may also deal with juvenile delinquency.

If you are thinking about getting a divorce, you are going to need to meet with a family lawyer. He or she can help you through the whole process, from dividing up your property to coming up with a child custody solution that works for everyone.

A family lawyer is also someone that you should turn to if you want to protect yourself, just in case you get a divorce. They will write a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement for you. Once you have children, you should think about talking to a lawyer to set up a guardianship, just in case. They can also help you if you decide to adopt a child.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family lawyer# lawyer# family law# law# types of lawyer

Comments / 5

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
6K followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Four Things You Should Never Do on a Job Interview

Job interviews can be terribly nerve-racking. No matter how many you have done in your career, it doesn’t necessarily get easier. You may still be a bundle of nerves every time!

Read full story
2 comments

Can You Make Up for Lost Sleep?

Not getting enough sleep is not good for you and your health. The truth is that millions of Americans wake up feeling tired and not ready to face the day. Many people don’t get enough sleep at night, which can be harmful for their health, both physically and mentally.

Read full story

Tips For Shopping For Jewelry At a Pawn Shop

Though some people only want things that are brand new, the truth is that you might be able to find something even better (for a more affordable price) when you shop around. Even better if you think about buying something that is slightly used.

Read full story
3 comments

The Distraction of Children

When you work from home, you are going to be overwhelmed by all of the distractions in your life. You may be in your office thinking about the two loads of laundry that need to be done. You may start thinking about the dirty dishes and the vacuuming that you could do quickly, in between projects.

Read full story

E-book Marketing Essentials

E-bооk mаrkеting iѕ juѕt likе аnу оthеr tуре оf mаrkеting. Your goal is to appeal to thе buyer. Yоu need to have an attractive product, gаin thеir truѕt, аnd сlоѕе thе dеаl.

Read full story

Torn Between Renting or Buying a Home?

The American dream was always a nice home with a white picket fence. However, that is no longer the dream. More and more people are content renting instead of buying a home. That being said, there are many benefits to becoming a homeowner. Only you (and your family) can decide what is best.

Read full story

Facts about Rabies

Rabies is a zoonotic disease that every pet owner (and really every person) needs to know about. A zoonotic disease is one that can be passed from animal to person, which is a reason why we need to be careful around our own animals and those that roam the neighborhood (and farm).

Read full story

The Basics of E-book Marketing

People write e-books for many reasons and not just to make money. Many use their e-books to help them promote their business. The most important part of marketing your e-book is knowing about your subject. The best e-bооkѕ аrе thоѕе writtеn bу аn еxреrt in thе fiеld. Rеаdеrѕ know whеn thеу are rеаding something by ѕоmеоnе whо works in аnd is passionate about thеir industry. These books are filled with highlу relevant and uѕеful infоrmаtiоn.

Read full story

The Many Feelings You Will Go Through

As you go through a divorce. When it comes to divorce, your whole world is changing, which means that you are going to be going through loads of emotions. There are even days when you may be dealing with multiple feelings in one day!

Read full story

What Are The Best Hip and Joint Supplements for Dogs?

Dogs owners want to do everything that they can for their dogs. They take them to the veterinarian to keep their shots updated and take them when they aren’t feeling well. Many do more than they are able to give their dogs the best life that they can possibly have.

Read full story

Signs of a Rodent Problem

In your home. It needs to be taken care of right away. Most people want to ignore the problem when they see it. However, if you are dealing with rodents in your home and barn, you need to deal with it now, before it gets any worse.

Read full story

The Basics of E-book Marketing

People write e-books for many reasons and not just to make money. Many use their e-books to help them promote their business. The most important part of marketing your e-book is knowing about your subject. The best e-bооkѕ аrе thоѕе writtеn bу аn еxреrt in thе fiеld. Rеаdеrѕ know whеn thеу are rеаding something by ѕоmеоnе whо works in аnd is passionate about thеir industry. These books are filled with highlу relevant and uѕеful infоrmаtiоn.

Read full story

Four Places To Buy Engagement Rings

You don’t always have to go straight to a jewelry store to find the perfect ring. You have finally found the perfect girl and are ready to propose. However, the prospect of looking for an engagement ringcan be very daunting. Though most people hurry straight to the jewelry store, the truth is that there are plenty of places where you could consider buying the perfect ring for the love of your life.

Read full story
8 comments

A Bit About Marketing

Marketing is very important when you own your own business. There are many books on the subject, so it is not one that I will focus on. The best type of advertising is word-of-mouth advertising. It is free and very powerful because people are more likely to hire someone that they trust. If they know that someone thinks highly of you and your services, they are much more likely to come to you over someone else.

Read full story

Tips to Keep Your Kids and Dogs Safe Around Each Other

Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t always the dog's fault!. I recently wrote an article about getting a new puppy or dog for your family. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, you can check it out right here.

Read full story

What Are the Best Dogs for Kids?

When you decide that it is the right time to bring home a new puppy or dog for your family, it can be an overwhelming time, especially when you start looking at all the breeds that are out there! You also need to think about whether you want to start with a puppy or get a dog that is older. You may be able to find a dog that is already potty-trained and ready to join your family.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Pets Can Be Helpful For Older People

You might want to consider getting a pet to keep you company. Everyone who has a pet knows the companionship that they bring to the table. They are there when you need them, providing you with plenty of love and affection. They can also be quite fun.

Read full story

Canine Hip Dysplasia

Canine hip dysplasia is a scary disease that can be devastating for your beloved dog. For this reason, you should learn as much as you can about this disease, including what it is, what you can do about it, and how you can give your dog the best chance at being healthy.

Read full story

Tips For Buying An Engagement Ring

That is as perfect as your love. It has finally happened. You have found the right person, the one that you want to spend the rest of your life with! She is absolutely perfect for you. You are ready to ask her to marry you.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy