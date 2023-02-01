There are so many different types of lawyers that it is important to know what family lawyers do.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

When you are in a position where you need a lawyer, you may be really confused about where to start. There are family lawyers, divorce lawyers, accident lawyers, and many other types. Because of that, it can be hard to figure out what type of lawyer you need to meet with. To help you, you have to learn about each type of lawyer and what they specialize in.

So, what do family lawyers do?

The most common thing that family lawyers do is focus on divorce.

This includes:

Divorce or mediation

Division of marital property

Child custody

Child support

Alimony

They also focus on protecting parties prior to the divorce.

This includes:

Prenuptial agreements

Postnuptial agreements

Family lawyers also deal with children.

This includes:

Guardianship (and setting up funds to take care of your children after you are gone)

Adoption

Child abuse and neglect

They may also deal with juvenile delinquency.

If you are thinking about getting a divorce, you are going to need to meet with a family lawyer. He or she can help you through the whole process, from dividing up your property to coming up with a child custody solution that works for everyone.

A family lawyer is also someone that you should turn to if you want to protect yourself, just in case you get a divorce. They will write a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement for you. Once you have children, you should think about talking to a lawyer to set up a guardianship, just in case. They can also help you if you decide to adopt a child.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.