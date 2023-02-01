What Are The Best Hip and Joint Supplements for Dogs?

What can you do to help your dog?

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Dogs owners want to do everything that they can for their dogs. They take them to the veterinarian to keep their shots updated and take them when they aren’t feeling well. Many do more than they are able to give their dogs the best life that they can possibly have.

As a dog gets older, you may find yourself dealing with joint pain and arthritis. This can be hard to watch, as your dog struggles to get around. However, there are some things that you can do to help your dog stay comfortable until the end.

What are the common signs of joint pain in dogs?

The first thing that most people see is that their dog is slowing down. He or she may not be as active as he or she ages. You may notice that your dog doesn’t want to jump up on the bed. Your dog may also tire out quicker when you are playing or going on a walk.

Though you may not realize it, these are some of the first signs of pain that you may notice. You may also see that your dog struggles to get up after he or she has been laying down for a while. Some dogs actually limp due to pain, while others may lick or chew the affected area.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

So, what can I do for my dog to help him or her with painful hips and joints?

Most older dogs will benefit from taking a glucosamine supplement that has chondroitin in it. There are many different types on the market, so it doesn’t hurt to ask your veterinarian about the one that he or she recommends. In fact, your veterinarian may have something that is stronger than what you can buy over-the-counter.

Many veterinarians also recommend Omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to ease arthritis pain.

You may also have to consider using pain medication to help with your dog’s overall comfort. You may be able to use this as needed, though there may come a time when you need to give it daily.

What are the benefits of giving a dog joint supplements?

Most joint supplements containing glucosamine and chondroitin will help to stimulate the cartilage in the joints.

This helps to prevent further bone and joint damage.

Joint supplements will also give your dog some relief from the stress of bad joints.

Glucosamine and chondroitin work well together. Glucosamine is used to promote the production of collagen in cartilage, while chondroitin fights against white blood cell enzymes that damage the cartilage.

Can My Dog Take Human Vitamins?

You can give your dog human glucosamine and chondroitin supplements. However, there are ones that are specifically designed for your dog, which may be more effective. Though you may spend a little more on them, you may see more improvement on the ones that are made for dogs.

You can also give your dog human omega-3 fatty acids, but you may also see more improvement with the ones that are specifically made for dogs.

What is the most effective joint supplement for dogs?

The best joint supplement is the one that works for your dog. That being said, you should make sure that it has glucosamine and chondroitin in it before you try it. You may want to talk to your veterinarian to see what product he or she recommends before you go into the grocery store and pick one off of the shelf!

You also need to find one that your dog will take. Many formulas that are designed for dogs are made to be palatable, which means that they will take them. If it is a struggle to get the pill in your dog, you aren’t going to keep giving it. It is just going to sit there, and your dog won’t get any relief!

How do you know what to buy for your dog?

It can be hard to decide what to give your dog when you realize that he or she needs to have a joint supplement. Here are some things that you should think about when shopping for a good supplement.

You should always start by talking to your veterinarian. He or she may have some options that will work best for your dog.

If you do decide to just pick something off of the shelf (or go online), you are going to want to make sure that it has both glucosamine and chondroitin in it.

You are going to want to make sure that your dog is going to take it. Many dog formulas are chews that look and taste like treats, so you can easily give it.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though it can be hard to watch your dog struggle, he or she doesn’t have to. There are many joint supplements available so that you can keep your dog as comfortable as possible. Talk to your veterinarian today to see how you can help your dog have a better quality of life!

