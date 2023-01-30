Tips to Keep Your Kids and Dogs Safe Around Each Other

Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t always the dog's fault!

I recently wrote an article about getting a new puppy or dog for your family. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, you can check it out right here.

Now that you have a new puppy or dog, you are going to want to make sure that your children (and puppy or dog) are safe around each other. Though they can be great friends, the truth is, according to the CDC, most dog bites are with children who are under nine years old!

Though that may surprise you, the truth is that young children can be quite impulsive. They are just so excited about seeing a dog, they may push them past its limits. They may run over squealing and making other loud noises, which can really scare dogs, even the ones that aren’t too nervous.

With that being said, you can help your children have a great friendship with your new puppy or dog. Here are some tips to help.

You are going to want to give your dog his or her own space. Just like your child has his or her own room, you are going to want to give your dog some personal space too! While your dogs don’t need their own room, you may want to have a crate that they can get into when they need to get away. Even if they have a safe area in your living room, that might be enough too!

You also have to know your children. If your children are young, you have to remember that they don’t always know the right way to treat their new puppy or dog. They are often impulsive, and this can lead to some problems between them and your new puppy or dog.

If your children are older, they may not be as excited about their new puppy or dog. They may not overwhelm them by hugging and loving on them, but they may not be as accepting of their new puppy or dog as you would hope.

Because of this, you need to really watch your children and new puppy or dog at all times! You can’t just be in the room with them as they interact. You need to really watch them together. If you are on your phone, you aren’t going to be able to see what is going on.

Always remember that you are the only one who is responsible for both your children and your new puppy or dog. By watching the interactions between your children and your new puppy or dog, you can make sure that everyone is safe.

If you notice that your children aren’t treating the new puppy or dog with respect, you can talk to them about what they should be doing instead. You may also notice that your new puppy or dog is getting overwhelmed, and it is time to separate your children from him or her.

Though this may seem like this will take a lot of your time, the truth is that it will be worth it when you see the relationship blossom between your children and their new puppy or dog. One of the most important thing that you can do is choose the right dog for your family.

Then, you need to make sure that both your children and your new puppy or dog have safe spaces where they can go if they need to be alone. This may be a room for your children and a crate for your new puppy or dog. A special corner may also be used for your new puppy or dog.

You also need to know your children and the stage that they are in. Are they going to be in your new puppy or dog’s face, or are they more likely to get mad if the new puppy or dog is in their way? Then, you need to take the time to really watch how they interact. You are the ONLY one who is responsible for what happens between them.

