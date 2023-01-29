What Are the Best Dogs for Kids?

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

When you decide that it is the right time to bring home a new puppy or dog for your family, it can be an overwhelming time, especially when you start looking at all the breeds that are out there! You also need to think about whether you want to start with a puppy or get a dog that is older. You may be able to find a dog that is already potty-trained and ready to join your family.

So, how can you choose the right dog for your family? Here are some tips to help.

Think about the care required. Are you and your family ready for a puppy? Do you have time to potty-train a young puppy? Would you prefer an older dog (maybe one or two years old) that is already potty-trained and know what is expected of him or her? Maybe you would prefer an older dog who just wants to enjoy life and lie around the house.

Then you also need to think about the needs of the dog that you are choosing. Dogs have different needs. Think about how much food they are going to be eating. A Great Dane will go through a huge bag of food in a matter of days, while a ten-pound dog may only go through a small bag a month.

Think about the grooming that your dog will need. Many dogs need to visit the groomer every six to eight weeks, which can be a significant expense, when you are counting every dollar that you spend.

It helps to figure out who is going to be doing what when it comes to the new dog. If you get a puppy, who is going to be in charge of training and socialization? Every dog needs to be fed and watered regularly. Then, they are going to need to be taken for walks multiple times a day. Playtime is also important for any dog. Even if you have a fenced-in yard, your new dog will need to be taken care of multiple times a day.

Size is also important. Though you may not want a large breed dog around your small children, a very small dog might be too fragile for your energetic bunch! If one of your children falls on your tiny puppy, broken bones might happen.

You also need to think about the size of your house and yard. If you live in a small apartment, you aren’t going to want to get a large-breed dog. There just isn’t enough room! A smaller dog will have plenty of room to play in your small living room. If you have a few acres fenced in, you can get a dog that loves to run and play outside.

You can’t forget about their energy level! There are certain breeds of dogs that are more active than others. You aren’t going to want to get a herding dog that is going to be spending most of his or her time inside! These dogs need to be outside playing and would be great for someone who loves to go on hikes and is very active.

Some breeds are lazy, so they would be better for a family who enjoys spending time inside. These dogs would be happy sitting on the couch with you in the evenings. You aren’t going to be able to take them on hikes every day!

Once you narrow down the size of the dog that you are looking for, as well as the breed, it is time to start looking at potential ones. With each potential dog that you look at, you need to look at their personality and temperament. A nervous dog isn’t going to do well in a home full of children. Even one child may be too much for a nervous dog.

There are some dogs that are playful and happy-go-lucky, while others are very easygoing and calm. You need to make sure that your dog is going to match your family’s personality.

It can be hard to find the right dog for your family, but taking the extra time to do so will make sure that you can enjoy your new dog for years to come! Getting the wrong dog can be very hard on a family. So, really look at the care that your new dog will need, as well as their energy level. Their personality is also very important.

