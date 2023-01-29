Why Pets Can Be Helpful For Older People

You might want to consider getting a pet to keep you company.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Everyone who has a pet knows the companionship that they bring to the table. They are there when you need them, providing you with plenty of love and affection. They can also be quite fun.

That being said, many older people decide that they are done with pets. They don’t want any more responsibility as they enjoy their golden years. They also don’t want to deal with the pain that comes with losing their furry friend.

However, that could be a mistake. Pets can improve your life, no matter what your age. Here are some reasons why.

People who have pets are generally healthier than those who don’t. They are more likely to stay active, taking their dogs for a walk or playing fetch. Even those with cats are more likely to get up to spend some time with their cats, instead of just spending their days in front of the television.

Studies have shown that people in the hospital seem to be more ready to get well so that they can go home. They are motivated to get back home to their precious fur baby.

Pets are also good companions, making them less likely to feel lonely and depressed. They often give their owners a reason to live and find joy in their lives. They can also be helpful with a loss. Their love can mean a lot when they are struggling with grief.

Owning pets has shown to be helpful in warding off dementia. There is some research that has shown that having a pet can reduce stress for those struggling with Alzheimer’s.

It can also help with the stress of the caregivers, which in turn makes it better for the one struggling. When caregivers are less stressed, their patients are also happier.

Though you may be done with pets, it may be something to consider. Having a pet around may just give you some extra joy during your retirement. Going outside for walks will keep you healthier, and even a cat can bring comfort when you are feeling down. If you are struggling with dementia, a pet can really reduce your stress, as well as your caregivers.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.