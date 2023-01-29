Why Pets Can Be Helpful For Older People

Shelley Wenger

You might want to consider getting a pet to keep you company. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8Vde_0kVCn97v00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Everyone who has a pet knows the companionship that they bring to the table. They are there when you need them, providing you with plenty of love and affection. They can also be quite fun.

That being said, many older people decide that they are done with pets. They don’t want any more responsibility as they enjoy their golden years. They also don’t want to deal with the pain that comes with losing their furry friend.

However, that could be a mistake. Pets can improve your life, no matter what your age. Here are some reasons why.

People who have pets are generally healthier than those who don’t. They are more likely to stay active, taking their dogs for a walk or playing fetch. Even those with cats are more likely to get up to spend some time with their cats, instead of just spending their days in front of the television.

Studies have shown that people in the hospital seem to be more ready to get well so that they can go home. They are motivated to get back home to their precious fur baby.

Pets are also good companions, making them less likely to feel lonely and depressed. They often give their owners a reason to live and find joy in their lives. They can also be helpful with a loss. Their love can mean a lot when they are struggling with grief.

Owning pets has shown to be helpful in warding off dementia. There is some research that has shown that having a pet can reduce stress for those struggling with Alzheimer’s.

It can also help with the stress of the caregivers, which in turn makes it better for the one struggling. When caregivers are less stressed, their patients are also happier.

Though you may be done with pets, it may be something to consider. Having a pet around may just give you some extra joy during your retirement. Going outside for walks will keep you healthier, and even a cat can bring comfort when you are feeling down. If you are struggling with dementia, a pet can really reduce your stress, as well as your caregivers.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pet# benefits of owning a pet# pet owner# pet ownership# aging

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
6K followers

More from Shelley Wenger

The Basics of E-book Marketing

People write e-books for many reasons and not just to make money. Many use their e-books to help them promote their business. The most important part of marketing your e-book is knowing about your subject. The best e-bооkѕ аrе thоѕе writtеn bу аn еxреrt in thе fiеld. Rеаdеrѕ know whеn thеу are rеаding something by ѕоmеоnе whо works in аnd is passionate about thеir industry. These books are filled with highlу relevant and uѕеful infоrmаtiоn.

Read full story

The Many Feelings You Will Go Through

As you go through a divorce. When it comes to divorce, your whole world is changing, which means that you are going to be going through loads of emotions. There are even days when you may be dealing with multiple feelings in one day!

Read full story

What Do Family Lawyers Do?

There are so many different types of lawyers that it is important to know what family lawyers do. When you are in a position where you need a lawyer, you may be really confused about where to start. There are family lawyers, divorce lawyers, accident lawyers, and many other types. Because of that, it can be hard to figure out what type of lawyer you need to meet with. To help you, you have to learn about each type of lawyer and what they specialize in.

Read full story
5 comments

What Are The Best Hip and Joint Supplements for Dogs?

Dogs owners want to do everything that they can for their dogs. They take them to the veterinarian to keep their shots updated and take them when they aren’t feeling well. Many do more than they are able to give their dogs the best life that they can possibly have.

Read full story

Signs of a Rodent Problem

In your home. It needs to be taken care of right away. Most people want to ignore the problem when they see it. However, if you are dealing with rodents in your home and barn, you need to deal with it now, before it gets any worse.

Read full story

The Basics of E-book Marketing

People write e-books for many reasons and not just to make money. Many use their e-books to help them promote their business. The most important part of marketing your e-book is knowing about your subject. The best e-bооkѕ аrе thоѕе writtеn bу аn еxреrt in thе fiеld. Rеаdеrѕ know whеn thеу are rеаding something by ѕоmеоnе whо works in аnd is passionate about thеir industry. These books are filled with highlу relevant and uѕеful infоrmаtiоn.

Read full story

Four Places To Buy Engagement Rings

You don’t always have to go straight to a jewelry store to find the perfect ring. You have finally found the perfect girl and are ready to propose. However, the prospect of looking for an engagement ringcan be very daunting. Though most people hurry straight to the jewelry store, the truth is that there are plenty of places where you could consider buying the perfect ring for the love of your life.

Read full story
2 comments

A Bit About Marketing

Marketing is very important when you own your own business. There are many books on the subject, so it is not one that I will focus on. The best type of advertising is word-of-mouth advertising. It is free and very powerful because people are more likely to hire someone that they trust. If they know that someone thinks highly of you and your services, they are much more likely to come to you over someone else.

Read full story

Tips to Keep Your Kids and Dogs Safe Around Each Other

Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t always the dog's fault!. I recently wrote an article about getting a new puppy or dog for your family. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, you can check it out right here.

Read full story

What Are the Best Dogs for Kids?

When you decide that it is the right time to bring home a new puppy or dog for your family, it can be an overwhelming time, especially when you start looking at all the breeds that are out there! You also need to think about whether you want to start with a puppy or get a dog that is older. You may be able to find a dog that is already potty-trained and ready to join your family.

Read full story
1 comments

Canine Hip Dysplasia

Canine hip dysplasia is a scary disease that can be devastating for your beloved dog. For this reason, you should learn as much as you can about this disease, including what it is, what you can do about it, and how you can give your dog the best chance at being healthy.

Read full story

Tips For Buying An Engagement Ring

That is as perfect as your love. It has finally happened. You have found the right person, the one that you want to spend the rest of your life with! She is absolutely perfect for you. You are ready to ask her to marry you.

Read full story
1 comments

But Not For Everyone

Even though most people dream of working from home, it is not a reality for most of them. I recently wrote an article about why working from home is a dream for most people. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, you can check it out today.

Read full story

Tips to Welcome First-Time Visitors To Your Website

In order to grow your business, you need to find new customers constantly. You also need to keep the ones that you have. It can be a delicate balance in order to make sure that your business keeps up with both first-time visitors and long-term customers.

Read full story

Difference Between a Legal Separation, Divorce, Annulment, and Dissolution of a Marriage

So you can decide what the best course of action is for you. No one gets married, thinking about their eventual divorce. Unfortunately, many marriages don’t work out, and many end in divorce. That being said, divorce isn’t the only option. There are many different terms and solutions, which can make ending your marriage even more confusing.

Read full story
3 comments

Tips to Stay Healthy Outdoors in the Cold Weather

Many love winter. They don't mind the cold weather, as long as they can be on the slopes! Spending time outdoors can be great for many people. They enjoy sledding and having snowball fights with their families. They may prefer skiing or even snowboarding. Some just prefer to exercise outside in the winter because they don't sweat as easily.

Read full story

What Is Business Blogging?

Marketing is essential for businesses, and blogging can be a great way to reach new customers. By blogging on a regular basis, it makes your website and business more visible online.

Read full story

Intestinal Worms in Your Pets

When you hear the word intestinal parasites or even worms, you may be feeling a bit squeamish. However, it is important to know and understand them a little more, especially if you have pets (and children). Your dog or cat can get worms, that may be passed onto you and your family.

Read full story

What is a Blog?

Though you may have heard about blogs, you may be wondering what it really is. A blog is a short yet informative article that is available on the internet for anyone to read. Blogs were started as online journals. Some were started to keep family members informed as people traveled all over the world. Then, mom blogs became popular, allowing moms to vent out their feelings as they raised their family. These are very popular now so that all moms don’t have to feel so alone.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy