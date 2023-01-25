Difference Between a Legal Separation, Divorce, Annulment, and Dissolution of a Marriage

So you can decide what the best course of action is for you.

No one gets married, thinking about their eventual divorce. Unfortunately, many marriages don’t work out, and many end in divorce. That being said, divorce isn’t the only option. There are many different terms and solutions, which can make ending your marriage even more confusing.

In order to do what is best for you and your family, here are some of the common terms that you may want to consider.

A dissolution of marriage.

This is just another word for a divorce. Some states call a divorce a dissolution of marriage. When you dissolve your marriage, you go through the court system in order to end your marriage. You will end up dividing all of your assets (and debts). If you have children, you will have to come up with a custody and child support agreement. Alimony may be discussed.

A divorce.

Just like with a dissolution of marriage, a divorce will end a marriage. You will also go through the courts to divide up your assets and discuss what is best for your children.

An annulment.

There are many people who prefer to end their marriage by annulment. Instead of ending the marriage, the court system will say that your marriage never even happened!

This is commonly used when the marriage is brand-new, and the couple has realized that it was a mistake to get married. You may also get annulled if the marriage was not legal for some reason. This may be because one person was underage or someone was already married. Some religions prefer annulments because they don’t believe in divorce.

A legal separation.

There are times when a couple will decide to go through a legal separation, yet stay married. They will still go through the court system to divide up their assets. Just like a divorce, they will live separately, so it is important to come up with a plan for child custody and support. However, in the eyes of the court, they are still legally married.

This is commonly done before starting the divorce process. It allows the couple to separate, giving them time to figure out what they both want. Some people don’t believe in marriage, so they stay together legally, though they are separated. This is often due to their religion.

So, why would you choose one option over another?

There are many reasons why one person would choose one option over another.

Many people are religious, and they don’t believe in marriage. Instead of living unhappily, they decide to legally separate and live apart. They won’t have the shame of divorce, yet they are free to live their life however they want!

Some people don’t want to fail, and a legal separation is much better than divorce. They would prefer to separate so that they don’t have to face the fact that their marriage didn’t work out.

Many people stay together for financial reasons. It can be financially challenging to get divorced. It might make more sense to legally separate, than to get divorced.

This is common in the military because the benefits are better for those who are married. It can be hard to live with a spouse in the military, so instead of moving on base, the other spouse may choose to live closer to family, while still getting the benefits that they need.

It is also common for those who need health insurance. They don’t want to lose out on the benefits that they deserve, so they continue to stay married and get the health care that they need.

So, how can you decide what is best for you?

Before you go any further, it is a good idea to talk to a lawyer. He or she will help you figure out what is the best option for you and your spouse.

Whether you legally separate or get divorced, you are going to need a lawyer to help you navigate through the court system.

Most states require waiting a few weeks to follow through with the paperwork. This gives both of you time to make sure that you are really ready to get divorced. It also allows you to come up with a good solution for your children.

