Tips to Stay Healthy Outdoors in the Cold Weather

Shelley Wenger

Photo by

Many love winter. They don't mind the cold weather, as long as they can be on the slopes! Spending time outdoors can be great for many people. They enjoy sledding and having snowball fights with their families. They may prefer skiing or even snowboarding. Some just prefer to exercise outside in the winter because they don't sweat as easily.

However, even fall activities such as raking leaves can do damage to your hands and bodies in more ways than one. Not only could you be dealing with dry hands, they may also crack and break open. You also need to be aware of other dangers of being outside. You don't want to lose a finger or toe due to frostbite. Plus, hypothermia can be really serious. You may need to be hospitalized if your body temperature drops too low.

However, it doesn't have to be. Here are some ways to stay healthy while you are outside in the weather.

Watch the weather and don't forget about the wind chill. Before you head outside, you should check the weather conditions. Not only will it be helpful to know the temperature, you are also going to need to know what the wind chill is. When the wind chill is high, the wind will get inside your clothing and make you even colder. For this reason, it can be very dangerous to be outside when the wind chill is extreme.

Bundle up. You need to bundle up when you are doing anything outside in the cold. Your blood flow will concentrate on your core, which leaves the rest of your body vulnerable to frostbite. For this reason, you need to make sure that you always wear gloves, along with extra socks on your feet. You may need to wear a larger shoe so that it fits properly, even with the extra coverage. You also need to wear a hat on your head. This will protect your ears. If it is really cold, you should bundle up with a scarf or ski mask to protect your face from the elements.

In fact, you should dress in layers. You are going to want to dress in layers if you want to stay safe outside, If you get overheated and sweat in your clothes, you can actually get colder once you cool down. It is much better to wear layers, so you can add and take off layers as needed. If you are too cold, you can just add some more. If you are getting warm because you are being active, you can take some off before you start sweating!

Know (and be on the lookout) for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. You need to avoid frostbite and hypothermia, so you need to know what you are looking for. Frostbite starts as numbness in your extremities (or even your face). You may also feel like your feet are stinging. If so, you need to get inside and get them warmed up. You don't want to rub them because that can make the condition worse.

When you have hypothermia, your body temperature decreases. You may start shivering, though if it continues you may get slurred speech loss of coordination and even fatigue. If you notice any of these symptoms, you need to get medical help right away.

Moisturize. If your hands and other extremities are extremely dry, you are going to want to moisturize them. These will help you restore moisture in your hands, sealing it back into your skin. You can apply these multiple times a day to help make your hands softer. You may even need to treat your hands overnight. If your hands are really bad, you may need to apply Vaseline overnight. You can put gloves on, so your bedding doesn't get greasy while you are making your hands softer.

If your hands are really dry and cracked, you may want to talk to your doctor. He or she may prescribe a lotion that will work even better. These often contain lactic acid or urea to help get rid of dry and scaly skin.

If you want to enjoy winter weather, you need to use caution. Otherwise, you could end up in the hospital with frostbite or hypothermia. For this reason, you need to watch the weather before you go outside. Anytime that the chill is high, you may want to stay home. If the wind chill is bad, the wind will go right through your clothes and make your whole body temperature drop! It also helps to know the symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia. By keeping an eye out for it, you are more likely to come in and warm up, instead of staying outside in the weather.

That being said, if you do go outside, you need to bundle up. Protect your head and face with a hat and scarf. Wear gloves and an extra pair of socks, even if you have to buy a bigger pair of shoes for the winter. It also helps to dress in layers. Nothing is worse than sweating in your winter clothes and then getting chilled. If you wear layers, you can take off and add layers depending on what you are doing. If you are getting hot, you just need to remove one or two layers. Getting colder? Time to add some more on.

You also need to take care of your hands during the winter. Moisturize, moisturize, and moisturize some more. If your hands are really bad, you may want to use Vasoline overnight to put as much moisture into your hands as you can. You may even need a prescription if your hands are cracked and bleeding. Don't be afraid to talk to your doctor if you are unsure about your dry skin.

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

