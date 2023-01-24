What is a Blog?

Though you may have heard about blogs, you may be wondering what it really is. A blog is a short yet informative article that is available on the internet for anyone to read.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Blogs were started as online journals. Some were started to keep family members informed as people traveled all over the world. Then, mom blogs became popular, allowing moms to vent out their feelings as they raised their family. These are very popular now so that all moms don’t have to feel so alone.

Blogs are also used for entertainment. People love to read about things that interest them. Many bloggers have loyal followers who can’t wait to read about the next adventure or problem that occurs.

Blogs can also be used to learn something. Whenever you are doing research online, you will most likely be directed to a blog.

As more people use the internet for their research, business owners started to see that they could help them grow their business. The goal of blogging for your business is to drive traffic to your website! This happens when people search online and find your blogs.

