A Bit About Networking

Networking is so important when you own a business.

It allows you to meet like-minded people who can help you in your business. You might find people who you are able to help too!

Networking is often scary for most people, so they shy away from it. However, the benefits outweigh the risks every day. You can make lasting friendships and meet many people who can help you grow your business.

So, where should you network? Many focus solely on online networking, though face-to-face networking is equally (if not more) important. There are plenty of events you can go to network. Many local business associations sponsor networking events. You can also go to conferences for your business (or the clients that you are trying to reach).

Online, you can join social media and start to build relationships. There are many groups online that focus on certain jobs, which may be helpful in building your business. You never know what you might learn from others. There are also online forums that you can participate in.

It is always important to remember that you need to participate online to start to build relationships. Have good social media profiles, post and tweet often, and respond to your followers. Ask questions in forums and groups. Answer questions if someone needs some help. Focus on learning about people. Networking is about building relationships, not just sales, sales, sales!

When you go to a networking event, it is important to be prepared. If you have to practice your little speech about yourself, do it! Some people even practice their small talk so that they are not overwhelmed at the event. Some make lists of things to talk about to help them through quiet moments.

You should also be prepared with plenty of business cards to hand out. Be sure to take as many as you receive. If you have trouble remembering people, write a little about them on the card so you know where to start when you call them.

Relax and have a good time while networking. Enjoy meeting and talking to all sorts of new people. Listen more than you talk. You never know what they might not be saying!

Many people forget the follow-through after a networking event. Be sure to send out cards (or e-mails) that say you had a lovely time and were glad to meet them. Focus on starting a relationship. The friendship and business part will come later!

Always remember to do what you say you were going to do. If you were going to e-mail someone, do it the next day. If you were going to call to set up a lunch later in the week, do it. You don’t want them to forget you because you were too busy to follow up!

