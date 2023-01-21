You Made the Decision, Now What?

Shelley Wenger

Tips to help you through the euthanasia process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2eQ6_0kLJCjro00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

If your pet is older, you may be starting to face the reality that he or she isn’t getting any younger. You may even be facing the realization that your pet has a disease that isn’t going to get better. He or she may not have the best life anymore, and you may be looking at making a decision.

Once you decide to euthanize your pet, you may be wondering what happens next. There may be some things that you need to consider also.

Are you already facing the decision? Here are some tips to help you through the euthanasia process.

It is important to make the decision and stick to it. Many pets seem to have a really good day, as soon as you decide that it is time to put him or her to sleep. Let your pet enjoy that day, but don’t put it off too long. He or she may get even worse, when the good day ends.

I recently wrote an article about this. You can check it out here.

Figure out what you want to do with your pet’s body. Not only do you need to make the decision, but then you need to figure out what to do afterward. Burying your pet in your backyard may not be an option for you depending on your life situation, so most clinics offer cremation services.

You may choose to get your pet’s ashes back, though you may also decide not to. This may come down to cost, though you may also have to decide what you want to do with your pet’s ashes. Do you want to spread them around somewhere or keep them safely with you?

Let everyone say goodbye. You want to make sure that everyone gets a chance to say goodbye before you go to the veterinarian’s office. Some of your family and friends may want a chance to come over and say goodbye before it happens.

Decide who all needs to be there. At the veterinarian’s office, we see it all. There are some pets who only have me by their side during the process, while others bring their whole families. You have to decide who you want in the room when your pet goes to sleep.

If you are single, you may not want to be alone. Don’t be afraid to ask a family member or friend to go with you. If you have a spouse, he or she may also want to be there, even if your spouse has to take off work. If you have children, you may need to figure out if you want them there or not.

Our veterinarian uses a sedative prior to giving the euthasol. This allows the pet to fully relax before giving the medication to put him or her to sleep. Some people only stay until their pet is sleeping before they leave. Many people with children allow them to be present until it is time to give the actual medication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGB0R_0kLJCjro00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Making the decision to end your pet’s suffering can be very difficult. You may want to have a frank conversation with your veterinarian to see where everything stands. He or she may be able to give you some more time with your pet, or help you come to the realization that it may be time.

Then, you need to give yourself time to say goodbye. Don't forget about any family or friends who may also want to spend a little time with your pet. You may also have to decide who you want there with you. Many people have to think long and hard about whether or not they want their children around. This is very personal decision, and shouldn't be taken lightly. It may also depend on your children. Some may want to be there, while others may not.

***

