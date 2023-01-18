Things You Need to Know About Ticks

Shelley Wenger

Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Ticks are a real problem for most dogs (and people). They live in tall grass and wooded areas. They are found on trails, in the woods, and even in our backyards.

Though most people think that ticks aren’t around all year round, the truth is that ticks do live year-round, no matter where you live in the United States. Many ticks are able to survive mild winters, so even parts of the United States are still seeing ticks when they don’t think that they should be worrying about them.

The reason why ticks are a big deal is that they spread disease. In fact, they can spread disease through only one bite! They can spread Lyme disease, Babesiosis, Ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Anaplasmosis, tularemia, and much more. This can affect both us, as well as our pets.

Many dogs can become quite ill due to some tick-borne diseases, while others barely show any signs. For this reason, you should keep an eye out for your dog.

Here are some signs of tick-borne diseases.

  • You may notice that your dog isn’t acting like him or herself.
  • He or she may have decreased activity.
  • Your pet may act depressed.
  • Many lose their appetite, and you may notice weight loss.
  • Some have a runny nose and eyes.
  • This can lead to some coughing.
  • Lameness is also common, along with a reluctance to move.
  • You may notice that your dog’s joints are swollen. They may be painful to the touch.
  • Some diseases cause bleeding.
  • If left untreated, kidney failure may occur.
  • It is important to remember that, not all diseases show symptoms. Others have a lot of symptoms, while others don’t have as many symptoms.
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

So, what should you do if your dog is exhibiting signs of a tick-borne disease?

If you notice that your dog is exhibiting signs of a tick-borne disease, you need to get him or her to a veterinarian. Then, you can get him or her tested and started on an antibiotic to help relieve these symptoms.

It is important to know that he or she may need longer treatment. Most dogs need to be treated for an entire month (or even more) in order to get the disease taken care of.

That being said, it may flair up. Some dogs with tick-borne diseases will have flair-ups where they may need more treatment. This disease may come and go, multiple times.

What can you do to prevent tick-borne diseases in your dog?

Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Since ticks live in areas of tall grass and woods, you should keep your lawn mowed. Regular mowing will help to keep the amount of ticks that are in your yard down. You should also keep your bushes trimmed. If you live in the woods, you should make sure that you have set areas that you take care of. Keep these areas as clean as possible. Make trails and keep them open.

Since one bite can spread disease, you need to focus on prevention. Your dog needs to have protection against fleas and ticks all year round! With the weather the way that it is, we are still seeing fleas and ticks in the winter, so you should keep up with the prevention all year round.

The best way to avoid tick-borne diseases is using prevention all year long. You need to keep your dogs and cats on prevention so that you don’t have to worry about ticks on your pets, yourself, and in your home. You should also keep your lawn mowed and deal with the shrubs in your yard.

It also helps to know what signs you should be looking for. Your dog may be stiff or completely limping. He or she may just be a little lethargic. It is important to get your dog checked out right away, because, if left untreated, your dog could have problems for the rest of his or her life.

***

# tick# tick born diseases# lyme disease# dog owner concerns# dog disease

Comments / 1

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care.

Glenville, PA
6K followers

