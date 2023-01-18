Delegation (It’s important)

For small business owners with a family and a house, it is necessary to delegate some of your tasks, so you don’t run yourself ragged. It can also be freeing to give up a few tasks so that you can focus on more important things.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

You don’t even have to hire help. You can simply get the rest of your family to help with household chores. Children are able to help out, even when they are just a few years old. Husbands and wives can pitch in around the house too! Many grandparents and other family members may enjoy a day or two with your children so you can focus on your work. Uninterrupted time can be quite productive.

Even though you wanted to work from home so that you don’t need to find a babysitter for your children, they are good at interrupting you. When they are really young, you can work during their naps and before they wake up or after they go to bed. Older children can also learn to respect your work; however, you might find it helpful to get a babysitter for a few hours a week so you can really focus on your business.

Many people don’t enjoy housework. They would rather use that time working on their business instead of cleaning the house. Even if you just hire a helper to come in for a few hours a week to keep your house clean, you will have that much more time to work on business tasks that need to get done.

If you want help in your business, you can hire a virtual assistant to help with tasks that you don’t enjoy. There are some virtual assistants who will just work on a project while others work a certain number of hours per month. You have to decide what works best for you.

Do you hate paperwork? Do you find that social media marketing takes too much time? What about your blog? Virtual assistants are wonderful at helping with these and much more!

However, once you start delegating, you might realize that you want to hire someone more permanently. You might have enough work to hire someone part-time or full-time so that you can focus on your more specialized tasks.

Many people struggle with paying people to help them when they can easily do it themselves. However, it is important to think about all of the time that you spend working around the house or on little tasks for your business.

If you make more money than you are paying them, it is worth it! Instead of working around the house, you can spend a few extra hours on your business. You can focus on the tasks that make you the most money, allowing your business to grow and become more successful.

Some people get help so that they can spend more time with their family. It might be worth it to hire help if you can spend a little more time with your children and family. You might want to hire help so that you can take a vacation or a long weekend off! You may just need some time to unwind and relax.

People who work from home often have trouble getting away from their business. They don’t always have a division between their home and business life so it might be important to hire help. This will give you extra time to make sure that you are taking good care of yourself. If you aren’t healthy and relaxed, your business will not be as successful.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.