Arthritis in Pets

No matter how much we don’t want to think about it, the truth is that our pets will grow older. They may be affected by arthritis, but there are still ways for us to help them live the best life possible.

What is arthritis?

Arthritis is a degenerative disease that produces painful inflammation in the joints. Though this is more common in older pets, the truth is that younger animals can also be affected. This is common with knee and other injuries.

How can I tell that my older pet has arthritis?

The biggest thing that you may notice is that your older pet is struggling to do things that you used to come easily to them. This could include:

You may notice that your pet is having trouble getting up and down the stairs.

He or she may have trouble getting on and off of the couch, bed, and other places that he or she may need to jump on.

Your dog may be much slower during your walks.

You may need to shorten your dog’s walk because he or she can’t go as far.

You may have to shorten playtime, with your older cats and dogs.

Cats may have trouble getting in and out of the litter box.

You may notice that your cat goes to the bathroom outside the litter box.

Many pet parents simply see lethargy, depression, and weight gain.

What can I do to help my older pet?

If your pet is getting older, you can help him or her enjoy life. You can do this by:

Keeping him or her at a healthy weight. Being overweight can put extra stress on your pet’s joints. It is much easier on them when they are a healthy weight. If your pet is even a few pounds heavier than he or she should be, you should start on a weight loss journey now!

It also helps to exercise your pet. Though it sounds counterintuitive to make a sore dog go for a walk, it will help him or her in the end. Short and slow walks will help to keep your dog in better shape than one who just lays around.

If you have a cat, you may want to find ways to keep him or her in shape. You may want to play with your cat for short periods of time to help him or her stay active, even when it hurts.

Don’t be afraid to treat your dog or cat for the pain that comes along with arthritis. Most veterinarians will recommend a joint supplement for any dog or cat as they get older. Many pet owners don’t really think that their pet is in pain. However, they do notice that they slow down, struggle to get up and down, and generally lie around more. This can be the pain slowing them down.

You may also want to give your pet pain medications too. Many veterinarians will also prescribe medications for the actual pain. They usually start with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs). These medications help with both swelling and pain. There are a few other medication choices available, depending on the needs of your pet. You may have to play around with medications, until you find a dose and combination that will help improve your pet’s life.

If your older pet is showing signs of slowing down, it may be arthritis. He or she may struggle to get up or down. You may notice that he or she isn’t jumping around and playing like before.

That being said, there are plenty of things that you can do to ensure that your pet enjoys his or her last few months and years. Staying a healthy weight and doing short exercise is good for your pet. You may also want to talk to your veterinarian about medications that can help with some of the pain that comes along with arthritis.

