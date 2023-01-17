Tips for Surviving Divorce

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nilqD_0kHLQn2S00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Going through a divorce may end up being the hardest thing that you have ever done. Not only are you losing the person that you planned to spend the rest of your life with, but your entire life is going to change. Most people have to move. Financially, you may be facing uncertainty in the following months and years.

Just because it is hard, doesn’t mean that it is impossible. Here are some tips for surviving this difficult time in your life.

Take care of yourself. Even though you may feel at your worst, the truth is that now is the time to focus on yourself. Make sure that you are eating properly and getting enough exercise. Sleep is also essential for you to feel your best.

You also need to take time for yourself. You deserve to be selfish at this time. Do things that make you happy, like taking a walk outside or reading on the weekends.

Don’t be afraid to lean on your family and friends. No one is going to be there for you more than your family and friends. Even if you have drifted apart in the last few years, now is the time to work on that relationship. Besides, now you are going to have more time for those that love you for who you are.

Take time to grieve. Divorce is essentially a loss. Not only are you losing your marriage, but you may be losing the plan for the rest of your life. For this reason, it is important that you take time to grieve. This may mean that you feel fine one minute, yet you can’t stop crying the next. All of this is completely normal. It is also something that you are going to have to get through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I41BF_0kHLQn2S00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

The old saying, one day at a time, does apply to your divorce. You are going to need time to heal. It will get easier as time passes.

Evaluate what went wrong. Before you can even think about moving on, you need to figure out what you did wrong or what you could have done differently. Not only do you owe it to yourself, but you also owe it to any relationships that you have in the future. You don’t want to make the same mistakes the next time around!

Then, you need to forgive yourself. Even if your marriage ended because of you, you are going to have to find a way to forgive yourself. You are going to have to move on, no matter how hard it feels.

You are also going to have to forgive your ex-spouse. You also need to forgive your ex. It is essential in the healing process. If you can’t forgive him or her, you aren’t going to be able to move on to another (and better) relationship.

You also need to remember that forgiving doesn’t mean that you are getting back together. In fact, you don’t even have to like them at all. You only need to get along with them for the sake of your children (if you have any).

Don’t rush into any big decisions. Too many people make decisions that they will regret because they acted in the moment. No matter how bad you want to move away, give yourself a few months (or even a year). At that time, you will be more prepared to make a big decision.

Get the help that you need. Though you may shy away from therapy, you may want to rethink your position on it. You are going through a really rough time and talking to someone might be helpful. Your therapist may also be able to help you move on and feel better.

You may also benefit from going to a support group. The truth is that, even though your family wants to help, they may not understand how you feel at this moment. For this reason, it helps to connect with others who are going through a divorce also. Even better, you may see some who have come through on the other side!

Hire the best lawyer that you can afford. Even if you don’t want one, you are going to need a lawyer to handle your divorce. You need someone on your side to make sure that you get the settlement that you deserve. They won’t mind fighting through sticky situations to make sure that you are ready to face your new life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8Leh_0kHLQn2S00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Divorce can be devastating, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. It is important that you give yourself time to grieve. You are going to be dealing with anger, frustration, and even tears!

That being said, you need to figure out what went wrong in your marriage, so you don’t make the same mistakes. You have to forgive yourself and your ex in order to move on.

There is nothing wrong with getting help if you need it. Seeing a therapist will help you talk about your feelings. He or she may also have the tools to help you deal with everything that you are going through. A support group may also be helpful. Everyone there is going through the same thing, so you should be able to relate to them.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# divorce# moving on# starting over# post divorce# getting divorced

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
6K followers

More from Shelley Wenger

A Bit About Networking

Networking is so important when you own a business. It allows you to meet like-minded people who can help you in your business. You might find people who you are able to help too!

Read full story

Where You Can Get Jobs

When you decide to work from home, there are a lot of places that you can look to help you find jobs. Many people look through their local ads in the paper. You may be able to help the company save some money by working from home or freelancing instead of them hiring a full or part-time employee.

Read full story

Why Is Preparation the Key to a Successful Sales Call?

Whether you own a business and have employees or you are a salesperson, you know how important calling is. You make calls all day long in order to sell products and services. If you aren’t doing that, you won’t be selling anything.

Read full story

Things to Avoid with Work-At-Home Jobs

There are many scams out there, when it comes to being able to make money working from home, so you have to be extra careful when choosing your path. Many people are so excited to be able to work from home that they will do just about anything to make some extra money. They will believe whatever anyone says, as long as it can help them pay off the bills that are piling up.

Read full story

You Made the Decision, Now What?

Tips to help you through the euthanasia process. If your pet is older, you may be starting to face the reality that he or she isn’t getting any younger. You may even be facing the realization that your pet has a disease that isn’t going to get better. He or she may not have the best life anymore, and you may be looking at making a decision.

Read full story

Things To Do If Your Ex is Not Paying Child Support

Life after divorce is challenging. It is even harder when you have children. Many parents end up working more hours (or getting a second job) just to support their families. Child support is necessary. Instead of thinking that it is just to give your ex money, the truth is that your money will go toward the care of the children. That being said, even if you have been awarded child support, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you will get it.

Read full story
36 comments

Zoonotic Diseases

Zoonotic diseases are diseases that can be passed from animals to people (and back and forth). The most common one is Rabies, though we don’t see that disease much anymore, which is a good thing.

Read full story

Positive Aspects of Divorce

Though it may not feel like it, there are plenty of positives to come!. Divorce is often thought of negatively. Many people feel like they failed at one thing that they were supposed to get right: their marriage. Their entire life that they had planned out, is changing. Nothing may seem right at the moment (and for a few months or years after).

Read full story
11 comments

Tips to Motivate Your Employees

As an employer, your business needs your employees to succeed. You need to make sure that your employees are happy and motivated. Otherwise, your business will suffer. This isn’t always easy, but it is worth taking care of your employees.

Read full story

Why You Deserve Alimony

The truth is that you could deserve some help financially from your divorce. Unfortunately, divorce can really change a person’s life. You may have made plans for your life and nothing is turning out that way. You may need to sell the home where you raised your family, and find something smaller and more reasonable for one income.

Read full story

Things You Need to Know About Ticks

Ticks are a real problem for most dogs (and people). They live in tall grass and wooded areas. They are found on trails, in the woods, and even in our backyards. Though most people think that ticks aren’t around all year round, the truth is that ticks do live year-round, no matter where you live in the United States. Many ticks are able to survive mild winters, so even parts of the United States are still seeing ticks when they don’t think that they should be worrying about them.

Read full story
1 comments

Delegation (It’s important)

For small business owners with a family and a house, it is necessary to delegate some of your tasks, so you don’t run yourself ragged. It can also be freeing to give up a few tasks so that you can focus on more important things.

Read full story

Should You Keep Your Job While Starting a Business?

One of the most common questions about starting a work-from-home business is whether or not you should keep your regular job. Though not for everyone, most people recommend keeping their regular job while starting a business. It allows you to bring money in while starting your business part-time, taking some of the pressure off.

Read full story

Arthritis in Pets

No matter how much we don’t want to think about it, the truth is that our pets will grow older. They may be affected by arthritis, but there are still ways for us to help them live the best life possible.

Read full story
1 comments

Tips To Make The Transition Back & Forth Easier

The simple truth is that divorce can be hard on children’s lives. Their whole life is going to change and they may not quite know what is going on. For that reason, joint custody can be the best option for your children. If you haven’t had a chance, you should check out my article about why you should try to have joint custody. You can check it out right here.

Read full story

Hyperthyroidism in Cats

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in your cat’s neck. It helps to regulate all aspects of the body’s metabolic rate. Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid works harder than it should. It becomes overstimulated. Hyperthyroidism is only seen in cats, usually in middle age to older cats.

Read full story
5 comments

Tips for Women Re-Entering The Workforce

Many women take some time off to spend at home with their young children. This can be a great experience, though it can make it hard to fit right back into the workforce when the time comes. Many women struggle to find a job because of the lapse in their resumes. This can also be challenging because many women are unsure about what they really want to do with their careers.

Read full story

What is the Best Material for a Men’s Wedding Band?

There are many different types of wedding bands, and it can be very hard to decide what you should buy. When it comes to wedding bands, many people only think about women and what they want. Most men spend days and weeks doing research to ensure that they find the best ring for their future wives. However, when it comes to their own, little thought is given to these rings.

Read full story

Importance of Small Business Finances

If your business has any chance of getting off of the floor and becoming successful, you need to think about your finances. Not only do you need a certain amount of money to get started, but you also need to figure out how much money you are going to need to make each month in order to make a profit. If you don’t think about money, how are you going to make sure that you make any?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy