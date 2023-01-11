Tips for Buying the Right Mattress at the Right Price

Buying a mattress, especially a really good one, can be expensive. Though you may not want to spend that much, with the right care, your mattress can last for years.

However, you don’t have to pay full price for a mattress. There are many ways to get a great deal on a mattress. Here are some tips to help.

Know what you want. If you are serious about buying a mattress, it is important that you go to a store and get a feel for them. Even if you have read great reviews and love what it is all about, it doesn’t mean that it is going to work for you.

The only way to tell which mattress is best is by trying it out. You should wear comfortable clothes, take off your shoes, and move around on the mattress. Lay in several positions, especially the one that you usually sleep in.

Wait for sales. Mattress stores usually have several sales a year, where you can get the mattress that you want at a price that you can afford. If you aren’t in too big of a hurry, you may be able to wait for a really good sale in the next few weeks (or months).

However, you may not want to wait for the sale to start shopping. With really good sales, the stores are going to be full of people who want to try out mattresses. You could spend hours in a store without trying out a single bed! If you already have done this, you know exactly what you want so you can just go in and order it.

Don’t be afraid to bargain. The markup on mattresses is more than you think, leaving plenty of room for bargaining. You can even bargain with them during sales!

If you aren’t having any luck getting the price down at all, see if they can throw in something extra, like a free pillow or delivery.

Look at multiple stores. Though you can find mattresses at almost any department store, you may have better luck at mattress stores. Their salespeople are often more knowledgeable about mattresses and able to help you get a better deal.

Shop online. Once you know what you want, you may be able to find a good mattress online. However, you need to outweigh the costs of shipping and delivery from there instead of a store closer to home.

No matter where you get it, make sure that you ask about returns and trial periods. Most mattress companies know that you have to really try a mattress out in order to see if you like it, which is why they often allow you to have a “comfort trial.” They usually give you thirty days or so to return the mattress, no questions asked. You may be charged a restocking fee, so it is important to know the return policy.

In order to buy a mattress that you love, it is important to try it out. You should always go to a mattress store and try out multiple ones so that you know exactly what you want. Then, if you are able to, you may want to wait for a sale. You should never wait for a sale to try them out, or you will be doing so with a whole lot of other people!

Don’t be afraid to shop online. You may be able to get a better deal, though you also need to figure out how much shipping and delivery are going to cost. It might be cheaper to buy it in the store, where you can just pick it up!

***

