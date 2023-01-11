Should You Get Insurance for Your New Puppy?

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Getting a new puppy is always an exciting time. You are bringing a new bundle of joy into your life, one that should give you lots of love and happiness over the next few years.

In order to make sure that your new puppy stays as healthy and happy as possible, good veterinary care is essential. However, those expenses can quickly add up. Because of that, many people decide to get insurance for their new puppy. Others don’t want the extra expense.

Whether or not you decide to buy insurance for your new puppy may be a personal decision. In order to help you make the right decision for you and your family, here are some reasons why you may and may not want to get it!

Here are some reasons to buy insurance for your new puppy.

Some policies cover routine veterinary care, including vaccines, blood work, and medications to keep your new puppy healthy.

Many people find veterinary care to be extremely expensive, and that is just what is necessary to keep their dogs healthy. Many require distemper, Lyme, and rabies vaccines, along with medication to keep them free from heartworms, fleas, and ticks.

Annual examinations are also important. Your veterinarian will examine your dog every year to make sure that he or she is as healthy as possible. It is much easier (and cheaper) to treat problems at the beginning. If you wait, recovery is going to be much longer.

As your puppy gets older, you may want to consider routine blood work to ensure that all of his or her vital organs are working properly. Many problems, such as thyroid disease, can be treated, as long as they are found early. Even if your dog gets kidney disease, you may be able to help him or her feel better for longer. Otherwise, you may not know until it is too late to help.

Most cover any accidents and illnesses.

If your puppy gets injured or sick, your veterinary bills may be even worse. Even an ear infection can cost a few hundred dollars, especially when you consider the medicine and follow up care. If you have to visit a specialist or the emergency clinic, your bill may be in the thousands. You may be looking at emergency surgery, though diagnostics can also be quite costly.

In fact, without insurance, you may not be able to afford the veterinary care that your new puppy deserves.

Many pets are euthanized every year because their owners are unable to pay for their veterinary care in the event of an emergency. For that reason alone, you should seriously consider getting insurance for your new puppy.

You and your family don’t deserve to be in the position where your puppy’s care comes down to how much you can really afford.

Basically, insurance for your new puppy will give you peace of mind.

In fact, many pet owners choose to buy insurance so that they know that their pet will always get the care needed, no matter what the cost! If you don’t want to worry about your finances when it comes to the health of your new puppy, you should look into insurance today!

Here are some reasons you may hold off.

Many people don’t feel like pet insurance is worth the extra cost.

The most common reason why people don’t buy pet insurance is that they don’t understand the worth. All that they see is that they are going to owe money every month, which they might not get back.

In fact, some plans can be quite expensive, because they are more comprehensive, and they pay more. They may pay up to eighty percent of the bill, without a deductible. Others are cheaper, but you are still expected to pay fifty percent of the bill. You might wonder if it is worth the extra cost if you still have to pay at least one hundred dollars every time that you go to the veterinarian.

They may not be eligible for certain insurance plans and coverage.

It can be hard to choose the right policy. Many plans don’t cover certain breeds. Others won’t cover certain diseases, some of which may be common for the type of puppy you just bought. If you wait, you may not be able to find an affordable plan for your older dog.

Many people give up when they decide to buy insurance. They see too many regulations for too much money, so they just don’t even bother.

If you do decide to get insurance, when is the best time to get insurance?

Here are some things that you should consider when determining when to get insurance for your pet.

The best time is when he or she is young.

Many breeders and veterinarians recommend insurance when you first get your new puppy. This ensures that all of the routine vaccinations, examinations, and medications are covered. It will also cover any accidents or illnesses that occur throughout his or her life. If your puppy gets a chronic disease, his or her medical bills should be covered.

If you wait until the day that you need it, insurance will not cover it.

Just like people, many insurances won’t cover pre-existing conditions. Not only does this include emergency surgery on the day that you get the policy, but it may not cover any ear medication for a dog with regular ear problems. It may not cover insulin for patients that have already been diagnosed. If your pet is older, it may not cover all of the diagnostics and treatments that you may want to do to help with arthritis and other older dog problems. If it does, it might cost more than you expected to pay.

When buying a new puppy, it is important that he or she gets the medical care required to ensure that he or she is as healthy as possible.

