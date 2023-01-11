Dealing with Distractions

Unfortunately, you can’t work from home without distractions!

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Whether you are easily distracted, or you have family and friends who are the ones who are doing the distracting, it is important to learn how to deal with them. If not, you will not get anything done.

You need to make your business a priority if you want to accomplish anything. You have to want your business to succeed so you won’t be pulled by all of these distractions.

Here are some ways to help you deal with common distractions!

Children

Children are one of the biggest distractions when you work from home. Many people think that when they work from home, they will save money on babysitters. Unfortunately, this just means that you are going to be working around your children’s schedule.

When children are young, you can work during their naps. Many parents also get up before their children so that they can get some focused work done. Others work better in the evenings, so they wait until their children are asleep at night.

Older children are better. They are in school during the day, which gives you plenty of uninterrupted time for your business. Many older children also know boundaries. They can respect a closed door when you are making phone calls.

Many business owners have their children help out. Older children can help with your paperwork, organize your office, and more. Some parents even allow their children to help with marketing, web design, and other specialized tasks that their children may be good at.

Younger children can also “work” with their parents. They can have their own computers to play on. Many people allow them to stuff envelopes, put stamps on envelopes, and other simple tasks. If you give children some paper, pens, and staples, they might be able to pretend to work with you.

It also helps to distract your children when you are trying to get work done. Depending on their age, you should be able to find things that they can do quietly while you work. Many business owners save toys that are used only when mom or dad is working. They may keep puzzles and other “special toys” that their children look forward to playing with. Television and video games can be helpful, but it is best if this is not used too often.

If your children play outside quite a bit, you may want to invest in a laptop so you can work where they play. This might ramp up your productivity so much that the laptop will pay for itself rather quickly.

It also helps to teach your children to be independent. Have drinks and snacks readily available so that you don’t have to get up every few minutes to get them things. Older children can make their lunch (and yours). Teaching independence can be a very freeing thing.

Mom (and Dad) Guilt

Parents, especially moms, are often filled with immense guilt, no matter what they do. They feel like they never spend enough time with their children, no matter if they work or stay at home with them. They feel guilty because they want to work on their business so that it can be successful.

Some parents feel like their work and businesses can suffer because they are too busy dealing with the demands of toddlers and children. The dirty house just gives them another reason to feel guilty. They can’t keep up after a home, their children, and their business.

Then, once children start having afterschool activities, the guilt is even worse. Many parents run their children here and there several nights a week. They are not home very often.

What can be done about this guilt, especially if you feel like you don’t spend enough time with your children because you are too busy?

Spend quality time with your children every day. It is important to spend time with your children every day. Make that time all about you and your child. Forget about work and everything else on your to-do list and just enjoy this time. Play with them when they are young. Take them to the park so you are focused on them. Read books and watch movies together.

Plan family time on your calendar. It is very important to put family activities on your calendar. Put on all of your children’s afterschool activities. You may also need to schedule quality family time if necessary.

Do not overschedule your child. Some parents let their children do any afterschool activities that they want. They schedule play dates and other activities. However, your children don’t need to do everything! Children need time at home and time with you. They can get overwhelmed if they have too many activities.

Do things with your children that they like to do. Your children are going to enjoy spending time with you, but they will like it even more if you do things that they enjoy. Do they enjoy sports? Special movies or television shows? Playing games?

Plan special outings. It is important to do things outside of your home with your children. Treat your children (and yourself) to amusement parks, aquariums, zoos, tractor shows, and other things that you can enjoy as a family. These days will go down as special days.

Have your children help around the house. Especially when your children are young, they just want to spend time with you. Have them help put away the dishes or laundry. They can carry things and feel very important in the process.

Have family dinners and movie nights. Many families enjoy eating dinner together most nights. This can be a nice time to spend with your family. Movie nights, complete with popcorn and snacks, can also be special times.

The biggest thing is that you need to let go of your guilt so you can have a happy family, a (mostly) clean house, and a successful business.

Housework

Housework can be very distracting, especially if you are easily distracted. It can be very hard to concentrate on work, when you see a pile of laundry that needs to be done. If you are working in the kitchen and see the sink full of dirty dishes, it can be tempting to stop working and do them, especially since it won’t take long. If you are sitting in the living room, working while your children play, you might get distracted by the dirty floor, which needs to be vacuumed.

The easiest way to deal with housework that is calling your name is to work in a home office where you can shut the door. However, you need to keep it clean so you don’t spend hours cleaning your office instead of getting any real work done.

Many people do their housework during their breaks. They may work an hour and then start a load of laundry. By their next break, it will be time to put it in the dryer. They might make a phone call or two and then put the dishes in the dishwasher. Maybe they vacuum the house when they need a break from sitting.

If you make enough money with your business and you really are struggling with a dirty house being too distracting, you could also hire some help. Even if someone comes once a week to vacuum and dust your house, you have that much more time for your business.

Some people even hire a mother’s helper. This can be a teenager (or an adult) who helps with the children and some light housework. You may want them to start dinner for you and keep after the laundry during the day. If you have a lot of important work for the day, you can even have them take the children to the park so you don’t have a single distraction. A mother’s helper may just be your saving grace!

People Who Don’t Know Any Better

If you work from home, people are going to distract you. There is no way around it.

You are going to have telemarketers calling your house during the day. You are also going to have people who need a favor just this once. Maybe their babysitter canceled or their child is sick at school and needs to be picked up. Can’t you watch their kids since you are home anyway?

You are also going to have other people who are at home who want someone to go out to lunch with. Lunch turns into shopping and before you know it, your whole afternoon is gone and you didn’t get any work done.

You may also have friends who want to stop by for coffee. Many friends know that you are home so they call or want to stop by and talk.

These people, your friends, don’t mean to be rude. Many people simply don’t understand that people can work from home. You have to make them understand. Tell them that you are working and need to focus on your business when you have time (like now).

You need to respect your business so that others respect it too. If you let people take you to lunch or talk for hours, you are not making your business a priority. Once you start respecting your work time, others will too!

Time Wasters

There are a lot of time wasters in your daily life that can make it difficult to get any real work done!

Many people check their e-mails and social media sites more often than necessary. Once they are on their social media, they can lose valuable time looking through their news feed. They might also click on stories that look interesting and lose hours reading story after story, instead of working on their business.

Many people also waste time on phone calls. They might also waste time when it comes to shopping. Instead of going once a week to the store, they might end up going several times a week to pick up only one or two items. If you have a lot of errands, it may help to do them all at once. Why waste three mornings when you could just get it all done in one?

To help with time wasters, you should put them on your schedule. Maybe you are active in social media and want to check it several times a day. Put it on your calendar in short increments. Set a timer if you need to. This will help you from getting caught up in your newsfeed.

Don’t leave your e-mail and social media sites up on your computer at all time. This just invites you to check them often. Instead, do it once in the morning and when you are done for the day. You don’t need to spend hours on your e-mail. Just leave fifteen minutes or so for those tasks.

Procrastination

Procrastination is very real. Many people wait until the very last minute to do a task, then they end up completely stressed trying to finish up their work. They end up staying up late and missing out on family fun because they are worried that they won’t get it done in time.

Many people get easily distracted so they end up procrastinating. You should be able to avoid this by having a well set up home office. Make sure that you can shut the door on all of your distractions and get to work. Have everything readily available so it is easier to work on a big project.

If you are overwhelmed with a project, break it up into smaller and more manageable tasks. Then, you just need to get started!

Loneliness

Working from home can be very lonely, especially if you are used to working in a big office full of people. The isolation of working from home can make people lose their focus. They need people to talk to and laugh with. People are not meant to be solitary. When you are at home, you might want to have the radio on for background noise. Some people like to leave the television on to hear other people talking.

You can also schedule a time to talk to friends online or on the phone so that you don’t feel so alone. Network online and off to stay connected to other people. Go to events and meet new people. This will help you stay connected and sane. It will also help you grow your business.

Make sure that you get out of the house. Many people get depressed when they feel like they are stuck at home. Take your computer and work in a coffee shop once a week. Meet friends and colleagues for lunch. During your breaks, take walks, so you get some sunshine.

***

