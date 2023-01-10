Tips To Choosing A Dog To Live In The City

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mr91g_0k9UhcOc00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

After a long process, you have decided to get a dog to live with you in the city. However, choosing to get a dog isn’t the only thing that you have to consider. You need to really think and look for the right dog for your lifestyle.

When thinking about dogs in the city, most people think you need a small one. A small dog takes up less space and would be happier in a one-bedroom apartment than a large breed dog. They have plenty of room to run around in a smaller apartment, compared to a larger dog.

That being said, there are many other things to consider before purchasing (or rescuing) a dog to live in the city. Here are some things to consider.

Size. Size does not always matter. Small dogs may be happier in smaller spaces than a larger dog. However, this is not the only consideration. You may be able to find a bigger dog that would be just as happy to spend time with you in your small apartment.

Exercise. How much exercise does a dog need? Some dogs will not be happy spending their days lying around. A Border Collie or equally energetic dog will not be happy in an apartment.

Instead, look for a dog that doesn’t need to burn off energy. You need to find one that doesn’t mind going on walks, with occasional trips to a doggie park. One that enjoys spending their days sleeping and playing in small spaces.

Energy. Some dogs are hyper dogs that need to always be moving and playing. If you have a very small apartment, an energetic dog may not be the best dog for you.

In fact, a dog with too much energy may quickly become destructive around the house due to boredom. They may chew things that they shouldn’t, and it could not be good for your apartment.

Barking. Some dogs, especially small breed dogs, bark at any little noise. This will get you in a lot of trouble with your neighbors. Though some dogs may grow out of it, it would be best to find a dog who does not bark very much.

Calm. There is always something going on in the city. If you have a dog that is not very calm, you might have trouble living there. So, look for a dog that isn’t bothered by all of the little noises that may creep into your apartment.

Well socialized with people and dogs. The city is filled with people and dogs. If your dog is unable to socialize with them, you are going to have trouble. Your dog can smell strangers and other dogs, as long as you don’t have to worry about fights. If you can’t easily take your dog out on walks, it may not go very well.

Even though dogs can adjust to living in the city, it is important to look for certain qualities when looking for the right dog. If you don’t choose wisely, you may struggle with your new dog. In fact, you may have to give up the idea of having a pet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7EqZ_0k9UhcOc00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Size is not everything, as long as a dog fits into your lifestyle. You need to make sure that you can give your dog enough walks and exercise. You might want to choose carefully and make sure that he is a pretty calm and low-energy dog. It would be best if he was not a barker and well socialized since he will be meeting a lot of people and other dogs. Choose well and getting a dog may be the best decision that you ever made!

