Avoiding Conflict During Divorce

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VH5aR_0k9UWtBg00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

No matter what your situation is, divorce is never easy. You may be dealing with multiple emotions, sometimes one right after another. You may be angry at your spouse, but then you feel sad simply because your marriage is ending, and your entire life is changing.

Because of this, it can become really hard as you try to divide up your assets and figure out how to move on. In fact, many people will do anything that they can to hurt their spouse, even taking away things that mean so much to the other person.

Because divorce can become so difficult and painful, you may not want to spend time in court fighting over your possessions. Instead, you may want to consider mediation. However, just because you decide to go that route doesn’t mean that it will be easy. You are still going to have to put in the work and do what you can to avoid conflict.

Here are some tips to do so.

Be ready to compromise. If you don’t want to spend months or even years in the courtroom, you have to be ready to compromise. You aren’t going to get everything that you want, and the sooner that you realize this, the better off you will be.

So, before you even start mediation, you need to figure out what you really want and what you are willing to compromise on. It helps if you go into mediation knowing what you are not willing to compromise on. Maybe you want to keep the house or your car. You also need to know what you don’t really care about as much.

What is a dealbreaker for you and what isn’t? What are you willing to compromise on, so that you can finalize your divorce sooner?

It also helps to have a reason why something is important to you and what isn’t. Once you know what you want and what you can compromise on, you should figure out why. During mediation, you are going to have the chance to talk about your reasons, which may help you get what you want. But if you don’t know why something is important, you aren’t going to be able to explain yourself as well.

During mediation, you are going to have to listen. The truth is that most people don’t listen as well as they should. You may be worrying about what you want to say next that you completely forget to listen to what your spouse is saying!

If you are serious about meditation, both of you need to talk and listen to each other. That way, you can find a solution that works best for both of you (and your family).

That being said, you have to be prepared for conflict. The simple fact that you chose mediation doesn’t mean that your divorce is going to be simple. You have to be prepared to deal with some issues that are going to be hard to solve.

That being said, you can’t go into meditation ready to fight! If you start mediation with that mentality, it is never going to work. You might as well get lawyers and duke it out in court.

If you are serious about getting through your divorce in one piece, you may want to consider mediation. It allows both of you to have a chance to talk about your assets, including your children, to come up with a settlement that works best for everyone.

However, before you can begin, it helps to know what you want and what you can live without. You should also know why these things mean so much to you since you are going to have to explain yourself. Then, you also have to be prepared to listen. You should never start mediation out ready to fight, or you might as well go to court!

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# divorce# divorce mediation# mediation# conflict# avoiding conflict

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
6K followers

More from Shelley Wenger

What is the Best Material for a Men’s Wedding Band?

There are many different types of wedding bands, and it can be very hard to decide what you should buy. When it comes to wedding bands, many people only think about women and what they want. Most men spend days and weeks doing research to ensure that they find the best ring for their future wives. However, when it comes to their own, little thought is given to these rings.

Read full story

Importance of Small Business Finances

If your business has any chance of getting off of the floor and becoming successful, you need to think about your finances. Not only do you need a certain amount of money to get started, but you also need to figure out how much money you are going to need to make each month in order to make a profit. If you don’t think about money, how are you going to make sure that you make any?

Read full story

Why Your Pet Needs Annual Examinations

When you get the card in the mail that your pet is due for vaccines and an annual examination, you may be wondering if that is really necessary. Your dog or cat may be very healthy, and you may not see the need to make an appointment to take him or her to the veterinarian. That being said, it is really important to take your pet to the veterinarian when he or she is due for an annual examination.

Read full story
1 comments

Buying a Home: The Timeline from Deciding on a Home to Closing and Moving In

Once you find the home of your dreams, your journey is just beginning. This is especially true if you have to get a loan to purchase your first home. There are certain steps that you have to take in order to get to closing.

Read full story

Pancreatitis In Pets

Pancreatitis is a problem that we see more often than we like. It is even more common during the holidays, when pets often eat things that they wouldn’t normally eat (like Thanksgiving dinner).

Read full story
9 comments

Same-Sex Marriages End in Divorce Too

As soon as same-sex marriages became legal, many couples ran to make their relationships official. Many had been in relationships for years, but couldn’t wait to finally be able to say that they were married. However, that doesn’t mean that it worked out for them. Many same-sex marriages end in divorce, which can quickly become complicated.

Read full story

Discrimination and the Workplace

Whether you are an employee or an employer, it is important to know about discrimination. As an employer, you have to make sure that your employees are treated fairly. As an employee, you need to know what is right and wrong when it comes to working with other people. There are times when you have to speak up. However, in order to do so, you need to understand more about discrimination and the workplace.

Read full story

Tips for Buying the Right Mattress at the Right Price

Buying a mattress, especially a really good one, can be expensive. Though you may not want to spend that much, with the right care, your mattress can last for years. However, you don’t have to pay full price for a mattress. There are many ways to get a great deal on a mattress. Here are some tips to help.

Read full story
1 comments

Should You Get Insurance for Your New Puppy?

Getting a new puppy is always an exciting time. You are bringing a new bundle of joy into your life, one that should give you lots of love and happiness over the next few years.

Read full story
1 comments

Reasons You Should (And Shouldn’t) Date Before Your Divorce is Final

Going through a divorce is often the hardest thing that you will ever do. In the blink of an eye, your whole life is going to change. You may even feel like you are losing everything, including yourself!

Read full story

Dealing with Distractions

Unfortunately, you can’t work from home without distractions!. Whether you are easily distracted, or you have family and friends who are the ones who are doing the distracting, it is important to learn how to deal with them. If not, you will not get anything done.

Read full story

Tips To Choosing A Dog To Live In The City

After a long process, you have decided to get a dog to live with you in the city. However, choosing to get a dog isn’t the only thing that you have to consider. You need to really think and look for the right dog for your lifestyle.

Read full story

What Are The Disadvantages Of Delegating Tasks?

Delegation can be a great way to grow your business, letting it become more successful than you ever imagined. If you need to read more, you can check out my article about it right here.

Read full story

Why Do You Need a Divorce Lawyer?

Though you may think that you want to save some money, the truth is that you should never go through a divorce without a lawyer. The advice that you will receive will be invaluable, and a lawyer should help make the entire process go that much smoother.

Read full story

Tips to Find Furniture At a Decent Price

Whether you are buying your first home or your furniture is just starting to wear down, buying furniture can be an expensive part of homeownership. It doesn’t take long to go through your whole budget when decorating a room (or even a house)!

Read full story

Should You Save Up Cash Before Getting Divorced?

The truth is that getting divorced can be extremely scary and there is nothing wrong with feeling that way. You are going to have to essentially start your life over, without the one person that you have counted on for the last few years. Financially, it can be overwhelmingly hard. For this reason, many people wonder if they should try to save some money before they file for divorce.

Read full story
1 comments

What Are The Advantages Of Delegating Tasks?

There is power in giving up some control in your business. There are so many reasons why you should delegate tasks in your business. Here are some of the best ones. You will have more time to make money. There are many tasks that may take you hours when it could take someone else only an hour to do. These tasks should be given to others because your time is better spent making money than struggling through time-consuming tasks!

Read full story

What You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Vaccines

When you go to the veterinarian for vaccines, you may be asked about several vaccines. This can become confusing, and you may not be sure exactly what your dog needs. You don’t want to over-vaccinate your dog, but you also need to make sure that he or she gets the vaccines that are necessary.

Read full story

What You Need to Know About Your Cat’s Vaccines

Most people don’t want to take their cat to the veterinarian, yet it is an important way to keep your cat as healthy as possible. Not only will your veterinarian take a good look at your cat, he or she will also make sure that your cat is fully protected with vaccines.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy