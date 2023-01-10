What Are The Disadvantages Of Delegating Tasks?

Delegation can be a great way to grow your business, letting it become more successful than you ever imagined. If you need to read more, you can check out my article about it right here.

That being said, it isn’t for everyone. Here are some disadvantages that you may face.

If you are not happy with the work, you may end up redoing it or giving it to someone else. Yes, you might not like it, but at least you have a base to get started. Eventually, you will have a group of people that you trust and who know what you want, so you will get things done the way that you want them done.

It takes time to find people who will do the quality work that you want the way that you want it. However, it will be all worth it when you can just hand it over without worrying about it.

You may also start by handing out smaller projects. Tell them what you like (and don’t) so they know how to improve. After working with them for a while, you should be able to give them bigger and more important tasks with less supervision (since they already know what you expect).

You don’t have the money to hire help. It does cost money to hire help, but there are many places where you can get things done for really cheap.

Besides, if you think about it, how much is your time really worth? If you spend three hours working on a project that is not making you any money (like your website), how much money could you be making during that time? If you could make one hundred and fifty dollars doing something else, why can’t you afford to pay someone fifty dollars to give you that time back!

You can’t give up control of your business! I’ll admit this. It is hard to give up control of your business. Though, it is also very freeing. I have help with my writing commitments, which allow me to focus on other things. I have people do research for my books, so I just have to put it all together. I may even have to hire someone to help me market my books so that they might sell enough to make all of this time worth it!

Only you can decide whether or not delegation is for you. It might be the best decision that you made, but you may end up struggling too much!

***

