What You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Vaccines

When you go to the veterinarian for vaccines, you may be asked about several vaccines. This can become confusing, and you may not be sure exactly what your dog needs. You don’t want to over-vaccinate your dog, but you also need to make sure that he or she gets the vaccines that are necessary.

Here are some vaccines that your veterinarian may recommend for your dog.

Your dog needs to have a Rabies vaccine. This disease, which is caused by the rabies virus, affects the brain and central nervous system. It is transmitted by direct contact with saliva from an infected animal. This is usually through a bite.

The rabies vaccine is so important because it can affect humans also. It is also deadly! Many states require all dogs (and cats) to have a rabies vaccine to keep everyone healthy!

The distemper vaccine is a single vaccine that covers a variety of diseases, including distemper, hepatitis, parvovirus, and parainfluenza.

  • Distemper is a highly contagious respiratory disease. It is spread through saliva, urine, and feces. It is often fatal.
  • Hepatitis is an infectious disease that can lead to severe liver damage. If left untreated, it can cause death. It is quite serious in puppies and older dogs and is spread through contact with infected urine.
  • Parvovirus is a highly contagious viral infection of the intestinal tract. It is spread through contact with the feces of another infected dog. It strikes quickly and can be deadly for puppies. This disease was rare, until recently when people stopped vaccinating their dogs as much as they used to.
  • Parainfluenza is a viral respiratory infection that may cause Kennel Cough. It is usually transmitted by contact with the nasal secretions of an infected dog. Puppies and older dogs are at a greater risk for parainfluenza.
  • Your dog’s distemper vaccine may also have Leptospirosis in it. This is a bacterial disease that can cause kidney and liver problems. If left untreated, it can cause kidney failure. It is spread through infected urine. If a wild animal has leptospirosis, it can urinate near streams and standing water. If your dog drinks dirty water, he or she may be at risk for the disease. Leptospirosis can also be spread to humans, which makes it even more important.

Your veterinarian may also recommend other vaccines, depending on your dog’s lifestyle (as well as what you want to do).

The Bordetella vaccine is also known as the Kennel Cough vaccine. It is used to prevent the bacterial infection that causes kennel cough. If your dog has kennel cough, it may be alone, or it could be a combination of respiratory diseases.

If your dog is around other dogs, he or she should probably get the bordetella vaccine. This may include going to the kennel or the groomer. You may also want to protect your dog if you take him or her to the dog park or allow your dog to spend time with a lot of other dogs.

The Lyme vaccine is helpful to protect your dog against this complex bacterial disease. It can cause pain in the joints and lameness. Lyme disease is spread through the bites of infected deer ticks.

When you are trying to decide what vaccinations your dog needs, you should be able to talk to your veterinarian and technicians. He or she will be able to figure out the risks your dog has, in order to come up with a good plan for his or her vaccines.

Whether you want to vaccinate your dog or not, he or she needs to have a rabies vaccine. The distemper shot is also important to keep your dog as healthy as possible. If he or she is around other dogs, you may want to get the bordetella vaccine. If you live in an area with a lot of ticks, you should protect your dog against Lyme disease.

