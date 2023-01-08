What You Need to Know About Your Cat’s Vaccines

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dx96c_0k7mkqOd00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Most people don’t want to take their cat to the veterinarian, yet it is an important way to keep your cat as healthy as possible. Not only will your veterinarian take a good look at your cat, he or she will also make sure that your cat is fully protected with vaccines.

While you don’t want to over-vaccinate your cat, you also don’t want to have to worry about him or her getting sick. You may be unsure about what vaccines you really need to give to your cat. You may not want to give any, since your cat doesn’t even go outside. This can be quite confusing for many pet owners.

Here are some vaccines that your veterinarian may recommend for your cat.

Your cat needs to have a Rabies vaccine. This disease, which is caused by the rabies virus, affects the brain and central nervous system. It is transmitted by direct contact with saliva from an infected animal. This is usually through a bite.

The rabies vaccine is so important because it can affect humans also. It is also deadly! Many states require all cats to have a rabies vaccine to keep everyone healthy!

The distemper vaccine is a single vaccine that covers a variety of diseases. Its initials can help you remember all of the different diseases that a distemper vaccine prevents. FVRCP stands for:

  • Feline viral rhinotracheitis (FVR) can be fatal to kittens and older cats. It makes cats sneeze and have a fever. Many cats show symptoms of runny noses and eyes. Cats who have FVR often lose their appetite.
  • Feline calicivirus is a serious respiratory infection that is often seen with FVR. Cats will have nasal congestion and sneezing. Many cats also get painful ulcers in their mouth, which can also cause drooling. These cats often get a fever and just don’t feel very well.
  • Panleukopenia is a contagious disease that can be deadly for kittens. Signs include vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and depression.

Your veterinarian may also recommend other vaccines, depending on your cat’s lifestyle (as well as what you want to do).

You may want to consider giving your cat a Feline Leukemia vaccine. This virus interferes with your cat’s immune system, meaning that he or she won’t be able to fight infection as well as normal. This disease is spread through saliva, urine, and blood. Cats get it by sharing food bowls, grooming, and bites.

If your cat is an outside cat, you should think about getting the leukemia vaccine in order to keep him or her as safe as possible.

Another disease that you may have to worry about with outside cats is Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV). Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for this disease and no cure. Even worse, many cats that have FIV, also have feline leukemia.

Feline immunodeficiency virus is also transmitted through saliva. Biting, scratching, and fighting (which is common with outside cats) will spread this disease from cat to cat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYVOT_0k7mkqOd00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

For this reason, you should check every new cat (and kitten) that you get for Feline Leukemia and FIV. This is not a death sentence anymore. Some of these cats can live healthy lives, as long as you take proper precautions. You will need to keep your cat inside and separate from all other cats. You won’t be able to let him or her outside, because you will just help to spread these diseases.

The best way to make sure that your cat is fully vaccinated is to talk to your veterinarian. Let him or her know about your cat’s risk factors (including how many cats are in the home and whether he or she ever goes outside)! Then, you can decide together which vaccines your cat really needs to have.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cat# healthy cat# cat owner# vaccine# cat vaccine

Comments / 6

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
6K followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Discrimination and the Workplace

Whether you are an employee or an employer, it is important to know about discrimination. As an employer, you have to make sure that your employees are treated fairly. As an employee, you need to know what is right and wrong when it comes to working with other people. There are times when you have to speak up. However, in order to do so, you need to understand more about discrimination and the workplace.

Read full story

Tips for Buying the Right Mattress at the Right Price

Buying a mattress, especially a really good one, can be expensive. Though you may not want to spend that much, with the right care, your mattress can last for years. However, you don’t have to pay full price for a mattress. There are many ways to get a great deal on a mattress. Here are some tips to help.

Read full story

Should You Get Insurance for Your New Puppy?

Getting a new puppy is always an exciting time. You are bringing a new bundle of joy into your life, one that should give you lots of love and happiness over the next few years.

Read full story
1 comments

Reasons You Should (And Shouldn’t) Date Before Your Divorce is Final

Going through a divorce is often the hardest thing that you will ever do. In the blink of an eye, your whole life is going to change. You may even feel like you are losing everything, including yourself!

Read full story

Dealing with Distractions

Unfortunately, you can’t work from home without distractions!. Whether you are easily distracted, or you have family and friends who are the ones who are doing the distracting, it is important to learn how to deal with them. If not, you will not get anything done.

Read full story

Tips To Choosing A Dog To Live In The City

After a long process, you have decided to get a dog to live with you in the city. However, choosing to get a dog isn’t the only thing that you have to consider. You need to really think and look for the right dog for your lifestyle.

Read full story

Avoiding Conflict During Divorce

No matter what your situation is, divorce is never easy. You may be dealing with multiple emotions, sometimes one right after another. You may be angry at your spouse, but then you feel sad simply because your marriage is ending, and your entire life is changing.

Read full story

What Are The Disadvantages Of Delegating Tasks?

Delegation can be a great way to grow your business, letting it become more successful than you ever imagined. If you need to read more, you can check out my article about it right here.

Read full story

Why Do You Need a Divorce Lawyer?

Though you may think that you want to save some money, the truth is that you should never go through a divorce without a lawyer. The advice that you will receive will be invaluable, and a lawyer should help make the entire process go that much smoother.

Read full story

Tips to Find Furniture At a Decent Price

Whether you are buying your first home or your furniture is just starting to wear down, buying furniture can be an expensive part of homeownership. It doesn’t take long to go through your whole budget when decorating a room (or even a house)!

Read full story

Should You Save Up Cash Before Getting Divorced?

The truth is that getting divorced can be extremely scary and there is nothing wrong with feeling that way. You are going to have to essentially start your life over, without the one person that you have counted on for the last few years. Financially, it can be overwhelmingly hard. For this reason, many people wonder if they should try to save some money before they file for divorce.

Read full story

What Are The Advantages Of Delegating Tasks?

There is power in giving up some control in your business. There are so many reasons why you should delegate tasks in your business. Here are some of the best ones. You will have more time to make money. There are many tasks that may take you hours when it could take someone else only an hour to do. These tasks should be given to others because your time is better spent making money than struggling through time-consuming tasks!

Read full story

What You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Vaccines

When you go to the veterinarian for vaccines, you may be asked about several vaccines. This can become confusing, and you may not be sure exactly what your dog needs. You don’t want to over-vaccinate your dog, but you also need to make sure that he or she gets the vaccines that are necessary.

Read full story

Five Tips To Deal With The Rejection of A Divorce

When you admit that divorce is the only option, it can be a whirlwind of emotions. You are probably feeling guilt. You may feel like you have given up or simply not tried hard enough. If you have children, you may feel guilty that you failed them. Another common emotion can be rejection. You may feel like your spouse had given up on you and essentially rejected you.

Read full story

Why Should You Pay Child Support?

Your children need that money. Any divorce is challenging. Add in children, and it can get downright nasty. It can be very hard to decide who should have the children and when. The most common child custody agreement is when one parent has the children the most. However, split custody where children spend equal time with their parents is becoming more popular.

Read full story
74 comments

Should You Still Be Driving?

As people age, they are more likely to become injured. Even a fall out of bed could be disastrous. In fact, falls, burns, poisoning, and automobile accidents are the most common safety problems in older adults. These people are also more likely to sustain life-threatening injuries because of both internal and external factors. That being said, there is no set age when a person should stop driving.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Tips for Dealing with A Harsh Winter

Winter is hard for everyone. Not only is it bitterly cold but snow and ice can really take a toll. Low temperatures make it dangerous to even venture outside for any amount of time.

Read full story

Tips to Take Care of Yourself

It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. You are the most important part of your business, so if you don’t take care of yourself, you won’t be able to work. Many small businesses have employees, and they are also counting on you to keep your business up and running.

Read full story
9 comments

Why Good Credit is So Important

The truth is that most people don’t think about their credit until they decide that they need to take out a loan in order to buy a new vehicle or even to buy a house. Otherwise, they aren’t too worried about it. In fact, most people don’t even realize how bad their credit it, until it is too late!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy