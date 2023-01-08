Five Tips To Deal With The Rejection of A Divorce

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

When you admit that divorce is the only option, it can be a whirlwind of emotions. You are probably feeling guilt. You may feel like you have given up or simply not tried hard enough. If you have children, you may feel guilty that you failed them. Another common emotion can be rejection. You may feel like your spouse had given up on you and essentially rejected you.

Here are some tips to deal with the rejection of a divorce.

Acknowledge your feelings. You should think of divorce as a death. You are mourning the life that you had imagined for yourself. Just like with grieving, you are going to go through many stages of grief, until you finally reach acceptance. Then, you can let go of these feelings and move on. If you try to hold on, you will struggle to start your life over.

Remember that it is going to take time to feel better. You aren’t going to wake up the next day and know that everything is going to be alright. You need time to process the loss and deal with your feelings so that you are able to move on. No one is asking you to rush through this delicate time except for you!

Focus on yourself. Instead of focusing on the bad things that are happening in your life, it is important to think about the good in yourself. Just because your marriage didn’t work out, doesn’t mean that you are a bad person. There are plenty of good qualities that you have, that would make someone else lucky to have you. You are a worthwhile person!

Spend time doing things that you like to do. Though you may feel like you need to start dating right away so that you don’t feel so alone, the truth is that you should use this time wisely. Fill your days doing things that you enjoy, like sitting outside by the fire or reading a good book.

Didn’t have time to work on your car restoration? Now is a perfect time! As you focus on doing things that you enjoy, you may come to the realization that you are going to be alright.

Surround yourself with people who love you. When you are down, you need to spend time with the ones who are important to you. This may be your children, your parents, and even your best friends. These people will do whatever they can to support you and help you get through this difficult time.

Dealing with rejection can be awful. However, once you give in to your emotions and start to process them, you will realize that you will make it out on the other side! You can’t rush this part, no matter how bad you want to.

Instead, you should use this time wisely, doing things that you have always enjoyed doing, even if you didn’t have time before. You should also spend time with your family and friends. They will help you get through this, no matter what happens.

