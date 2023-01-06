Why Good Credit is So Important

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpKgJ_0k55AeWV00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

The truth is that most people don’t think about their credit until they decide that they need to take out a loan in order to buy a new vehicle or even to buy a house. Otherwise, they aren’t too worried about it. In fact, most people don’t even realize how bad their credit it, until it is too late! 

For this reason, it is important to know where your credit stands, all of the time. Here are some reasons why it is so important. 

Though you may not be looking to buy a home, your landlord may look at your credit score before allowing you to move into his or her home or apartment complex. Landlords want to make sure that they are going to get paid, and the best way to check that out is by looking at your credit score. If your credit isn’t healthy, you may struggle to find a place to rent. Landlords are allowed by law to decline your application if your credit isn’t good enough. 

You may struggle to deal with other companies. Many companies are allowed to check your credit before they determine whether or not they will work with you. This includes electricity, cable, and even your telephone. You may not be able to get the best deal (or one at all) if your credit isn’t good enough.

You may be able to get a loan with bad credit, but the truth is that you are going to be paying more for it! When you have good credit, you are able to get a lower interest rate, which could save you a lot of money over time. It may even be the difference between a nice house or car and one that you can afford (but don’t really like). 

Though most people only think that your credit matters when you want to buy a house, that is not true. In fact, even if you are renting, you may struggle to find a place to rent. You may also struggle to get a cell phone, cable television, and even electricity if your credit is not the best. If you are approved, you may end up paying more than someone who has good credit! 

***

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
5600 followers

