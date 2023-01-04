Tips to Avoid Dog Bites

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Dog bites are a problem, sending many people to the hospital. Some dog bites can even be fatal. However, this can easily be prevented, as long as you are careful. You should also teach your children to be careful around dogs.

So, how can you avoid getting bit by a dog?

Know the signs of a dog that is getting ready to attack. Though you may think that a dog barks and snarls at you before he or she bites, there are other signs that you should look at.

Ears back

Wagging tail

Rigid and scared stance

Hair standing up on their back

Tailed tucked under their body

Don’t feel like you have to pet every dog that you see. Many people just love dogs, and they feel the need to go up to everyone that they see. However, that could just make it more likely that you will meet one who doesn’t want anything to do with you!

Be wary of any dogs that you see when you are out and about. Don’t approach loose dogs, because you have no idea if they are friendly or not. You also want to have any information on them if you do get bit!

Ask before petting a dog that you want to. Owners should know whether or not it is safe to pet their dogs. Many will warn you to stay away, though some are oblivious to the actions of their dog and won’t tell you that he or she can be aggressive.

So, what should you do if you are bitten by a dog?

Even the most careful person can find themselves bitten by a dog. Here are some things that you should do if you happen to find yourself bitten by a dog.

Stop the bleeding with a clean towel.

Elevate the wounded area (if possible). This may help to slow the bleeding if nothing else does.

Clean the wound with soap and water. Dog bites can get infected, so you should try to clean it as soon as you possibly can.

Bandage it if you can. Apply a sterile bandage until you are able to get the medical attention that you need.

Seek medical attention. Most dog bites can turn serious quickly, so it is important to get to the doctor as soon as you possibly can. You may need antibiotics, pain medication, and even stitches to give it the best chance to heal.

However, before you do that, you need to get the owner's information. You should never leave the scene of an accident without the ability to contact the owner. Your doctor may have some questions about the dog, including whether or not he or she is up-to-date on the Rabies vaccine.

You may also want to consult a lawyer. If you have been bitten by a dog, you may have significant medical bills. You may have to take time off of work, and the owner of the dog should be held responsible for this.

The best thing that you should do is to use caution around dogs, especially ones that you don’t know. It is important to remember that you don’t have to pet every dog that you see! In fact, it might be better to avoid them, so that you don’t have to worry about getting bitten.

That being said, if you do get bit, you need to clean the wound right away and seek medical attention. However, you also need to get the owner’s information. You need to make sure that the dog was up-to-date on vaccinations. You may also need to consult a lawyer if the bite was a bad one!

