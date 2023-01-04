Learning How to Say NO

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

It can be very hard to say no, even if you know that you can’t do one more thing. Here are some tips to help you say no.

Talk in a firm voice. Be firm when you are telling someone no. You don’t need to raise your voice or react in anger. Simply tell them no in a firm voice.

Don’t put off telling them no. If you know ahead of time that you can’t do something, don’t make them wait. Some people try to wait until the last minute to answer them. They think this will make it easier, but it is not fair. If you know that you can’t do it, simply tell them as soon as you know.

Don’t make excuses. You don’t have to tell anyone the reason that you said no. Instead, just say no and let it go. If you have a reason and tell it to them, they may try to change your mind and plans. Eventually, most people just give in because it is easier.

Forget about it. Once you decide that you can’t handle another project or to go somewhere with someone, let them know, and don’t worry about it. Some people stress about things so much that they end up doing it anyway. So, be sure to just let them know and let it go.

