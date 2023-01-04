How Can You Promote Your Blog?

Shelley Wenger

No matter how good your blog is, if no one reads it, it is not going to make a difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wd2UB_0k2z3dIa00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

For this reason, promotion is just as important as execution. Here are some ways to help you promote your blog.

Know your audience and what they want. It is important to know your readers so that you can give them the content that they want. The better you are at this, the more subscribers you will get!

Promote it through your social media. Many people write a Facebook post, a tweet on Twitter, and other social media posts every time that they write a new blog. It works even better if there is a link right to the blog, making it easy for interested people to find it.

Don’t be afraid to retweet your blog posts. Twitter is so full of tweets, not many people will see each tweet. For this reason, it is acceptable to retweet a tweet about your blog post. You are just trying to reach more people than you would with a single tweet!

Make it easy to share your blog posts online. Make sure that you have social sharing buttons on your blog so that your readers can easily share it with others who may enjoy it. If you post on Facebook or Twitter, make sure that it is shareable there too.

Write catchy headlines. If your headline stands out, people are going to want to read your blog and see what it is about. Use numbers whenever possible to get your readers' attention.

Add photos to your blog (but only if they add value to it). Photos make your blog visually appealing, and more people will read through a whole blog if you include pictures. You can also include tags for your photos, which will help you get more hits from the search engines.

Use videos. YouTube is one of the biggest search engines because people like to find their information by video. By adding a video to your blog, you are increasing the chance that a search engine will see it.

Write for the search engines (but not really). This is confusing because you want to pick keywords and use them throughout your blog to catch the eye of search engines. However, they are getting pickier. Now, they are looking for really good pieces–not just keyword-rich ones.

So, when you start a blog, pick one keyword and sprinkle it a few times throughout your blog.

Promote your blog offline. Marketing online is not the only way to go. Make sure that your website and blog address are on every e-mail that you write. Place it on your business cards and stationery. Help people find it!

Be active in forums and other places where you can link back to your blog. Many people spend time in forums and other places looking for help and advice. If you are helpful, you can also link back to your blog so that people can find even more information if they want to.

Spend a little money to promote your blogs. There are many ways to promote your blogs. If you have an audience on Facebook or Twitter, you can boost a post or tweet for just a few dollars, which will really increase your range. There are also many companies and people on Fiverr who will help you promote your blog through their e-mail list, Facebook group, and even Twitter fans. If you have a post that you are particularly proud of, you may want to spend a little money so it gets noticed.

Guest blog. When you are first starting out, it can be helpful to guest blog on a website that gets a lot of attention. If your blog wows readers, you are going to have lots of new ones signing up to get on your mailing list.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# blogging# blogger# blog# blogging for business# business owner

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
5595 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Should You Still Be Driving?

As people age, they are more likely to become injured. Even a fall out of bed could be disastrous. In fact, falls, burns, poisoning, and automobile accidents are the most common safety problems in older adults. These people are also more likely to sustain life-threatening injuries because of both internal and external factors. That being said, there is no set age when a person should stop driving.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Tips for Dealing with A Harsh Winter

Winter is hard for everyone. Not only is it bitterly cold but snow and ice can really take a toll. Low temperatures make it dangerous to even venture outside for any amount of time.

Read full story

Tips to Take Care of Yourself

It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. You are the most important part of your business, so if you don’t take care of yourself, you won’t be able to work. Many small businesses have employees, and they are also counting on you to keep your business up and running.

Read full story
5 comments

Why Good Credit is So Important

The truth is that most people don’t think about their credit until they decide that they need to take out a loan in order to buy a new vehicle or even to buy a house. Otherwise, they aren’t too worried about it. In fact, most people don’t even realize how bad their credit it, until it is too late!

Read full story

Planning your Dream Home? Where Should You Start?

Custom building your new home can be a very exciting time. It can also be one that is full of big decisions that need to be made. It can be hard to figure out everything that you need to know when you decide to build a home, instead of buying one that is already made.

Read full story
1 comments

Reasons to Leave Plumbing to the Professionals

If you are like a lot of people, you will do whatever you can do to save some money. This is even better if you (or your husband) are handy. You can fix a lot around your house, without needing to call a professional.

Read full story

Reasons to Microchip Your Pet

A microchip is a tiny device that gets placed under your pet’s skin. It is usually placed between the shoulder blades so that others know where to look for it, if your pet is ever lost.

Read full story
3 comments

Dealing with Caregiver Stress

Caregiver stress can be a real problem. Unfortunately, too many caregivers focus all of their energy on taking care of their loved ones and forget about themselves. However, it doesn’t have to be this way. Here are some tips to cope with the stress that comes along with being a caregiver.

Read full story
3 comments

Tips to Avoid Dog Bites

Dog bites are a problem, sending many people to the hospital. Some dog bites can even be fatal. However, this can easily be prevented, as long as you are careful. You should also teach your children to be careful around dogs.

Read full story

Learning How to Say NO

It can be very hard to say no, even if you know that you can’t do one more thing. Here are some tips to help you say no. Talk in a firm voice. Be firm when you are telling someone no. You don’t need to raise your voice or react in anger. Simply tell them no in a firm voice.

Read full story

Steps to Write an E-book

Here are the steps that need to be taken to write and publish an e-book. Though you may want to complete the book from start to finish, it can also be helpful to outsource some of these steps!

Read full story

Dealing With Stress

Being a business owner can be very stressful. If you let stress get to you, it can affect your mood and your relationships. You might have trouble focusing on the relationship with your family. Many people who are really stressed seem to take it out on those they love the most.

Read full story

Stay in Your Children’s Lives Even If You Don’t Have Custody

Divorce is often one of the hardest things that you will ever have to go through. Your entire life is changing. You have to divide everything that you own and find a way to move on.

Read full story

Signs Of Emergencies in Pets

It can be hard to figure out when it is time to go to the veterinarian. Dogs and cats vomit once in a while, and it isn’t always a big deal. However, there are times when you should rush your pet to the hospital, because he or she may be facing something serious.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Your Pet in Pain?

Many people don’t understand pain when it comes to their pets. They may see their older dogs slowing down, but they don’t contribute it to anything other than old age. They may think about pain when a pet is hit by a car or has broken a limb, but that may be as far as it goes.

Read full story

Reasons Your Sink Could Be Clogged

A clogged sink often comes about slowly. Most people first notice that the water doesn’t drain as quickly as it used to. While you are washing the dishes, you may notice that the water takes a little longer to go down. In fact, you may notice water in your sink as you are washing dishes, instead of it going right down.

Read full story

Helping Your Grandchildren Through Their Parent’s Divorce

When your adult child comes to you about divorce, your first thought may be helping him or her through this difficult time. However, you should also be thinking about your grandchildren. They are also going to be dealing with a lot of changes. They may be worried about their future, including where they are going to live and who they are going to be spending time with. As a grandparent, you can be a great source of comfort to them.

Read full story
1 comments

Tips for Hiring Long-Term Employees That Make a Difference

Hiring the right employees is essential for any business. You need to be able to find people who are going to work hard for you, as well as those who fit right into your business. Otherwise, you may end up dealing with conflict in the workplace before you even realize it! You also need to look for those who are planning on staying for years to come. You want to find someone who is going to make a difference in your business. That isn’t always easy to do!

Read full story

Things You Can Do To Freshen Up Your Home in the New Year

For most people, the New Year is a time to make changes. They want to find ways to get healthier or find a new hobby. However, you may also want to think about your home. It may need a new look for the New Year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy