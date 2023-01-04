Steps to Write an E-book

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Here are the steps that need to be taken to write and publish an e-book. Though you may want to complete the book from start to finish, it can also be helpful to outsource some of these steps!

Do your research. It is important that you make sure that the book that you are going to write is going to sell. You may want to do keyword research to ensure that you are picking a good topic and that it is not over saturated. You may want to skim through a few to make sure that your book is going to be different! This can also help you with marketing.

If you are going to give your book away to bring in more business, make sure that it is exactly what your potential customers need to read. Make sure that you are providing them with a book filled with useful information. If not, you are just wasting everyone’s time.

Then, it is time to do your research for your book. Sit and brainstorm. Write down potential headings and subheadings. Figure out what you know and what you will still need to research.

Then, write an outline. You can take your research and start to organize it into chapters and subchapters, giving you an outline to follow.

Write the book. This step usually takes the longest. Make sure that you find time to work on your book, even if you only can write a chapter here and there. In a few weeks (or months), your book will be done.

Come up with a good description. It needs to be really catchy and intriguing so that people can’t wait to buy it. Most people don’t spend enough time on their description, but a good one will definitely sell books! Make sure that you rewrite it several times until you think that a reader won’t be able to pass your book by!

Hire someone to create a cover for you. Though you may want to save money, you should really hire someone to create a perfect cover for you. This is the first thing that someone will see, and you want them to feel compelled to buy it just because of the cover.

Make sure that your cover clearly has the title and your name on it. Readers should easily know what genre your book is because of the cover.

Proofread, proofread, and proofread again. Because your book needs to be perfect, it is important that you read and edit your book over and over. Many people recommend putting the book away for at least a week before reading it again. You will catch more mistakes when it is not fresh on your mind.

This is the basics of what you really need to do in order to produce and write an e-book so that it is ready to be uploaded and sold.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.