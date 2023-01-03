Signs Of Emergencies in Pets

It can be hard to figure out when it is time to go to the veterinarian. Dogs and cats vomit once in a while, and it isn’t always a big deal. However, there are times when you should rush your pet to the hospital, because he or she may be facing something serious.

Here are common signs that may be considered an emergency for your pet.

  • Eye problems
  • Uncontrolled vomiting
  • Diarrhea, especially with blood in it
  • Bloated or swollen abdomen
  • Pain when you touch his or her abdomen
  • Unable to urinate or defecate
  • Loss of balance and struggling to walk
  • Possible broken bones
  • Wound that is bleeding
  • Uncontrolled bleeding
  • Dilated pupils
  • Sudden blindness
  • Unconsciousness
  • Seizures
  • Hit by car
  • Ate something poisonous or even just something that he or she shouldn’t have
  • Unable to deliver babies

If your pet is struggling with any of these above, you need to contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. However, that being said, if your veterinarian sends you to the nearest specialist or emergency veterinary hospital, you need to listen. Your pet may need more attention than your regular veterinarian can handle, such as fluids and overnight monitoring.

So, what should you do to prepare for any emergencies that you may face? Here are some things that you need to consider or think about before you are facing a problem that needs medical attention right away.

You need to have a relationship with your veterinarian, before anything happens. A veterinarian will be more likely to see you if you have taken your pets to him or her before. You shouldn’t wait until you desperately need a veterinarian to call around to find one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZ3Zm_0k1paSl000
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

You also need to know where the closest emergency clinic is. You don’t want to have to struggle to find a place to take your pet if he or she gets sick on the weekend or the middle of the night. If your pet starts seizuring, you are going to want to have a plan in place of where to go.

It might also be good to have a muzzle that fits your dog. If your dog gets painful, he or she could try to bite anyone in the way, so a muzzle may be the safest bet for everyone.

The Animal Poison Control Center phone number could be helpful to have handy. If your dog got into chocolate or your medication, you can call this number to figure out what you need to do next. This being said, you need to know how much your pet weighs and what amount he or she ate. It may be a good idea to have the bag nearby when you make the call.

You also should have some money set aside in case your pet has an emergency. You could be looking at a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, depending on what is going on. You may want to sign up for Care Credit (as long as your veterinarian and the emergency clinic allows it for payments).

It can be really scary when your cat or dog has a medical emergency. Instead of panicking, you need to have a plan in place. Know what veterinarian to call or emergency clinic to visit, no matter what time of day or night it is.

You may also want to think about how you can afford an emergency. It may be a good idea to have some spare cash set aside for emergencies. You may also want to look into financing, so that you don’t have to make decisions for financial reasons. Find out if your vet and the emergency clinic have Care Credit and get approved before you are facing a huge bill!

***

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care.

