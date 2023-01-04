Is Your Pet in Pain?

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEbtt_0k1pRYjD00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Many people don’t understand pain when it comes to their pets. They may see their older dogs slowing down, but they don’t contribute it to anything other than old age.

They may think about pain when a pet is hit by a car or has broken a limb, but that may be as far as it goes.

So, what does it look like when your dog or cat is in pain? Here are some signs that you may want to think about.

How well is your pet moving around? When pets slow down and walk gingerly, they may be struggling with some pain. When they don’t want to jump up on the couch or bed like they used it, it may also be due to pain. Watch to see if your dog bounces down the stairs normally, or if he or she takes extra time to get downstairs.

Is your dog or cat struggling to lay down or get up? He or she may be dealing with pain. If you notice that your dog circles multiple times before trying to lay down, he or she may be uncomfortable.

Has your pet’s attitude changed lately? Your normally relaxed dog or cat may seem a little grumpy. He or she may lash out when you try to pet him or her. Your pet may move away from any contact.

Is your cat not using the litter box anymore? Some cats stop getting in the litter box because it is too hard to do so. You may notice that your cat may start urinating or defecating outside of the box, either occasionally or all of the time. You may be able to find a shorter box to help with this problem.

Is your dog having accidents in the house? Your dog may not make it to the door anymore whenever he or she has to go.

Has your cat quit grooming him or herself (or just not doing it as much)? Many cats quit grooming when it becomes too hard to do so. Others stop because they are overweight.

Is your dog licking him or herself at all? There are times when compulsive licking can be a sign of pain, especially if they seem to be focused on one area. If your dog is licking his leg, that area may be painful.

What can you do if you think that your pet is in pain?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVqmt_0k1pRYjD00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

You should set up an appointment with your veterinarian. Your veterinarian will use this time to talk to you about the changes that you are noticing at home, as well as watching how your pet moves around while exploring the room.

He or she will also do a thorough examination to look for areas that are painful to the touch. That being said, many animals won’t show pain, because of the stress of the visit.

Your veterinarian may also recommend running blood work before talking to you about different medications that are recommended. Some of the medications can affect your pet’s kidney and liver, so you want to make sure that they can handle the medications.

Your veterinarian may recommend a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory to help with the pain. These medications are supposed to help reduce pain and inflammation, which can make the pain worse.

You should also consider starting a glucosamine and chondroitin supplement. These medications are very safe and effective. In fact, you may not need to give your pet any medication other than this one. That being said, it can take a few weeks for this medication to take effect, so you might not see any changes right away.

Weight loss is essential for overweight pets. Every extra pound that your dog or cat carries only makes it harder for him or her. You need to cut back on your pet’s food in order to help your pet get to a better weight.

A little exercise can also help. Short walks, swimming, or other forms of physical therapy may help your pet when he or she is painful. Though it sounds counterproductive, movement can help with pain, especially from arthritis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrKSI_0k1pRYjD00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Just like we don’t like living with pain, our animals don’t either. They may not show it like we do, but if you watch your pet carefully, you should be able to tell that he or she is dealing with some pain. You may notice that your cat or dog isn’t as active. He or she may not jump up on the bed or run down the stairs as easily as your pet used to. Cats may stop using the litter box and grooming themselves. Your dog may have accidents in your home, or you may notice that he or she is biting constantly.

If you notice this, it is time to set up an appointment. There are many things that your veterinarian can do to make sure that your pet lives as comfortably as possible! You may need to give daily medications, though you may also need to give it as needed.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pet# pet owner concerns# pain# painful pet# pet care

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
5554 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Should You Still Be Driving?

As people age, they are more likely to become injured. Even a fall out of bed could be disastrous. In fact, falls, burns, poisoning, and automobile accidents are the most common safety problems in older adults. These people are also more likely to sustain life-threatening injuries because of both internal and external factors. That being said, there is no set age when a person should stop driving.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Tips for Dealing with A Harsh Winter

Winter is hard for everyone. Not only is it bitterly cold but snow and ice can really take a toll. Low temperatures make it dangerous to even venture outside for any amount of time.

Read full story

Tips to Take Care of Yourself

It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. You are the most important part of your business, so if you don’t take care of yourself, you won’t be able to work. Many small businesses have employees, and they are also counting on you to keep your business up and running.

Read full story

Why Good Credit is So Important

The truth is that most people don’t think about their credit until they decide that they need to take out a loan in order to buy a new vehicle or even to buy a house. Otherwise, they aren’t too worried about it. In fact, most people don’t even realize how bad their credit it, until it is too late!

Read full story

Planning your Dream Home? Where Should You Start?

Custom building your new home can be a very exciting time. It can also be one that is full of big decisions that need to be made. It can be hard to figure out everything that you need to know when you decide to build a home, instead of buying one that is already made.

Read full story
1 comments

Reasons to Leave Plumbing to the Professionals

If you are like a lot of people, you will do whatever you can do to save some money. This is even better if you (or your husband) are handy. You can fix a lot around your house, without needing to call a professional.

Read full story

Reasons to Microchip Your Pet

A microchip is a tiny device that gets placed under your pet’s skin. It is usually placed between the shoulder blades so that others know where to look for it, if your pet is ever lost.

Read full story
3 comments

Dealing with Caregiver Stress

Caregiver stress can be a real problem. Unfortunately, too many caregivers focus all of their energy on taking care of their loved ones and forget about themselves. However, it doesn’t have to be this way. Here are some tips to cope with the stress that comes along with being a caregiver.

Read full story
2 comments

Tips to Avoid Dog Bites

Dog bites are a problem, sending many people to the hospital. Some dog bites can even be fatal. However, this can easily be prevented, as long as you are careful. You should also teach your children to be careful around dogs.

Read full story

Learning How to Say NO

It can be very hard to say no, even if you know that you can’t do one more thing. Here are some tips to help you say no. Talk in a firm voice. Be firm when you are telling someone no. You don’t need to raise your voice or react in anger. Simply tell them no in a firm voice.

Read full story

How Can You Promote Your Blog?

No matter how good your blog is, if no one reads it, it is not going to make a difference. For this reason, promotion is just as important as execution. Here are some ways to help you promote your blog.

Read full story

Steps to Write an E-book

Here are the steps that need to be taken to write and publish an e-book. Though you may want to complete the book from start to finish, it can also be helpful to outsource some of these steps!

Read full story

Dealing With Stress

Being a business owner can be very stressful. If you let stress get to you, it can affect your mood and your relationships. You might have trouble focusing on the relationship with your family. Many people who are really stressed seem to take it out on those they love the most.

Read full story

Stay in Your Children’s Lives Even If You Don’t Have Custody

Divorce is often one of the hardest things that you will ever have to go through. Your entire life is changing. You have to divide everything that you own and find a way to move on.

Read full story

Signs Of Emergencies in Pets

It can be hard to figure out when it is time to go to the veterinarian. Dogs and cats vomit once in a while, and it isn’t always a big deal. However, there are times when you should rush your pet to the hospital, because he or she may be facing something serious.

Read full story
1 comments

Reasons Your Sink Could Be Clogged

A clogged sink often comes about slowly. Most people first notice that the water doesn’t drain as quickly as it used to. While you are washing the dishes, you may notice that the water takes a little longer to go down. In fact, you may notice water in your sink as you are washing dishes, instead of it going right down.

Read full story

Helping Your Grandchildren Through Their Parent’s Divorce

When your adult child comes to you about divorce, your first thought may be helping him or her through this difficult time. However, you should also be thinking about your grandchildren. They are also going to be dealing with a lot of changes. They may be worried about their future, including where they are going to live and who they are going to be spending time with. As a grandparent, you can be a great source of comfort to them.

Read full story
1 comments

Tips for Hiring Long-Term Employees That Make a Difference

Hiring the right employees is essential for any business. You need to be able to find people who are going to work hard for you, as well as those who fit right into your business. Otherwise, you may end up dealing with conflict in the workplace before you even realize it! You also need to look for those who are planning on staying for years to come. You want to find someone who is going to make a difference in your business. That isn’t always easy to do!

Read full story

Things You Can Do To Freshen Up Your Home in the New Year

For most people, the New Year is a time to make changes. They want to find ways to get healthier or find a new hobby. However, you may also want to think about your home. It may need a new look for the New Year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy