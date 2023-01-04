Reasons Your Sink Could Be Clogged

Shelley Wenger

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

A clogged sink often comes about slowly. Most people first notice that the water doesn’t drain as quickly as it used to. While you are washing the dishes, you may notice that the water takes a little longer to go down. In fact, you may notice water in your sink as you are washing dishes, instead of it going right down.

While you may not want to put off dealing with this issue, the truth is that you shouldn’t let it go too long. Here are some reasons why your sink could be clogged.

Something is clogged in the p-trap. You are probably wondering what a p-trap is. It is the curve in your pipes underneath your sink. Your pipes are designed this way to help keep the harmful gases that may occur in your pipes from coming out into your home!

However, this can also trap many items that may go down your sink. This can include food particles, hair, and other items. After time, they may fill up the entire pipe, so nothing is able to get down. The only way to fix this problem is to disconnect the pipes and clean them out.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Build up of soap scum. Your pipes could also clog up due to a buildup of soap scum. Over time, residue from the soap can build up in your pipes. This can keep water from completely going down your pipes.

The buildup of soap scum is more common in houses with hard water, though it can happen with any type of water. Even worse than keeping water in your pipes, the soap scum makes a perfect breeding ground for mold and mildew. This can be very unhealthy for your family, so it needs to be taken care of right away.

Build up of food particles. Just like soap and other items can build up over time, this can happen with food. As you wash dishes, smaller pieces of food may go down the drain. Over time, this will build up and clog up your pipes.

Clumps of hair can also build up. Pieces of hair can build up in the pipes throughout your home. Though this is more common in the sink of your bathroom and your bathtub, your hair can build up in any sink throughout your home.

It doesn’t take a lot of hair to start clumping together to get stuck on the walls of your pipes. It can also trap other items, which can quickly clog up your pipes.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Problems with your pipes. The simple truth is that your pipes can become damaged as time passes. There are some types of pipes that can get rusty. Others get damaged by corrosion. These problems need to be addressed right away, or the problem will only continue to get worse.

If you notice that your sink isn’t draining as quickly as it used to, you need to get it checked out as soon as you can. You may need to get your p-trap checked out. There may be a build up of items in your p-trap, which could also be a breeding ground for mold and mildew!

You may also have soap, food, or even hair built up in your pipes. Even if your pipes are only draining a little slow, you need to deal with the buildup right away. Otherwise, it will get worse, until no water can get out!

If you don’t have a problem with a buildup, you may have pipes that need to be replaced. You may be dealing with rusty pipes that could burst at any time, making an even bigger mess!

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

