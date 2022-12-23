Eight Tips to Sleep Better When You are Stressed

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Everyone knows that stress can really affect your sleep. When your mind is too wound up and won’t stop thinking, you are going to struggle to fall asleep. Then, if you wake up, your mind is right back worrying.

However, it doesn’t have to be this way. Here are some tips to help you sleep better, even when you are stressed.

Exercise earlier in the day. Though many people believe that they should exercise at night until they are so exhausted that they fall right asleep, the truth is that you shouldn’t exercise that late at night. Many recommend exercising at least three hours before you go to bed.

That being said, some exercises will help you sleep better. Many say that light leg work can help the blood flow to your legs, helping you to fall asleep faster. Do a few gentle leg exercises, such as lifts, when you can’t sleep.

Try relaxation strategies before bed. Many people swear by relaxation strategies. Yoga and meditation can help prepare your mind and body for bed. A few minutes can really quiet your brain, so you are able to fall asleep better.

Relax in a hot bath (or hot shower). Most people would agree that a hot bath and shower is relaxing. This can help your body get ready for bed. Even more, the cool room will cause your body temperature to drop. This prepares your body for bed, making you sleepy.

Give yourself time every night to wind down. Though many think that young children and babies need a routine at night, the truth is that we all do. You need to give your body and mind time to relax and get ready for bed. Many people like to take a hot bath and listen to music or play music.

You should turn off all electronics. While many people like to watch television and look at their phones as a way to relax, it can have the opposite effect. It can actually wake your brain up, making it hard to sleep.

You should avoid electronics at all costs. In fact, it is a good idea to remove them from your bedroom.

Make sure that your bedroom is perfect for a good night’s sleep. When you are struggling to sleep, little things are going to make it worse. If you are too hot or cold, you are not going to get enough sleep. You may also notice little noises that you never heard before. Your pillow may have been fine when you fell right asleep, but now it is just not good enough.

Adjust the temperature, invest in a good pillow, and if noises bother you, earplugs, to give your body the best chance at a good night’s sleep.

Don’t be afraid to talk to a doctor. If you have tried multiple things to make sure that you get a good sleep every night, and it is still not happening, you may want to talk to your doctor. Many doctors can help you find ways to get better sleep at night, though they may also recommend seeing a specialist for this problem.

Exercise can be a great way to relieve stress and help you get a good night’s sleep. However, if done too close to bedtime, you may struggle to fall asleep. Most people recommend exercising at least three hours before bed. That being said, there are so many exercises that can be done before bed to get your body ready for bed. These include yoga and some simple leg exercises.

You also should make sure that your bedroom is set up to encourage a good night’s sleep. You are going to want it to be the right temperature. Make sure that you have a good pillow and the right blankets. If noise is bothering you, you may want to sleep with some white noise or wear earplugs! You should also think about removing the television from your room. Electronics before bed can really wake you up, instead of putting you to sleep.

***

