Tips to Get Your Parents on Board With Hiring a Caregiver

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006Dkr_0jrFmNTl00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Watching your parents age can be one of the hardest things that you may have to do. Seeing them struggle to get through the day can absolutely tear you apart. It is even worse when they won’t let you help them at all! Many parents don’t want to add anything to their adult children’s plates, so they won’t bring it up. Instead, they keep suffering.

Whether you are able to help more around the house or not, you may need to consider hiring a caregiver. This can be hard to bring up with your parents. It can be even harder to get them on board with getting some help.

However, it doesn’t have to be. Here are some tips to help you when you talk to your parents.

Don’t wait for them to bring it up. Too many children wait to talk to their parents until their parents are ready to discuss it. However, by then, it might be too late. Either your parents may really be struggling, or you may be overwhelmed with trying to help out. It is much better to have the conversation early, as soon as you notice that some help may be needed.

You may also want to have a conversation before your parents even need any help. Having a plan before it is needed may relieve some of the stress of this conversation. If you talk about it now, you can decide what your parents want to do. Do they want to continue to live at home, or would they prefer to get a smaller place where someone else does all of the mowing and outside work?

Start small. Many people automatically think of nursing homes when the term caregiver is brought up. However, there are many other options. Your parents may just need some help around the house, for instance with the gardening and cleaning. They may need someone to come to stay with them at night, just in case something happens. Others need twenty-four-hour care, and that is often too much for one person.

If your parents aren’t ready for a caregiver, you might want to start by hiring someone to mow the yard and do the grocery shopping. Once they see how helpful it is, they may start asking for more help, without waiting for you to bring it up. Their load will and you might be surprised at how much better they feel!

Work together to find solutions. Parents are more likely to accept help when it is their own decision. So, you may have to start the conversation, but make sure that you really take the time to listen to your parents.

Talk to them about their options so that you can find something that works for all of you. It might help to have this conversation with an agency representative present so that they can talk about what they offer to come up with a solution that will make everyone happy.

Give them some time. Once you start the conversation, you can’t expect it to be over in one conversation. Let them mull over their choices and give them the time to figure out just what they want and need!

Getting your parents on board with help can be hard. It is not a conversation that most people want to have. However, if you have the conversation early, it will be better. You may want to talk about it before your parents need any help. Then, you should also work together to find a solution that works for everyone, but it still needs to be their choice. They will be more likely to accept help if they feel like it is their choice.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# caregiver# caregiving# aging parents# aging at home# taking care of loved ones

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
5283 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Tips for Hiring Long-Term Employees That Make a Difference

Hiring the right employees is essential for any business. You need to be able to find people who are going to work hard for you, as well as those who fit right into your business. Otherwise, you may end up dealing with conflict in the workplace before you even realize it! You also need to look for those who are planning on staying for years to come. You want to find someone who is going to make a difference in your business. That isn’t always easy to do!

Read full story

Things You Can Do To Freshen Up Your Home in the New Year

For most people, the New Year is a time to make changes. They want to find ways to get healthier or find a new hobby. However, you may also want to think about your home. It may need a new look for the New Year.

Read full story

Five Tips for First-Time Homebuyers

Buying your first home is a big deal, one that you shouldn’t take lightly. You are looking at the most expensive thing that you will ever own. It is also a crazy real estate market. Homes aren’t on the market long before they are sold, so you need to be as ready as possible before you start this new journey that you are on.

Read full story

How to Pick a Good Therapy Dog

If you have decided that you are interested in getting a new dog, you may be overwhelmed by the number of dogs that are for sale and up for adoption. It can be really hard to find the perfect dog, simply because there are so many options.

Read full story

Eight Tips to Sleep Better When You are Stressed

Everyone knows that stress can really affect your sleep. When your mind is too wound up and won’t stop thinking, you are going to struggle to fall asleep. Then, if you wake up, your mind is right back worrying.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Why Should You Allow Pets In Your Rental Properties?

There are many decisions to make when you are a landlord. You must decide how much to charge for rent, as well as the rules you want your tenants to follow. However, one of the most significant decisions is whether or not you are going to allow pets in your rental properties.

Read full story
4 comments

How to Choose the Best Mortgage And Get the Home Of Your Dreams

Buying a home can be a very complicated process. Though you may think finding the right home is the hard part, the truth is that isn’t always the case. In fact, finding the right loan can be more complicated than that.

Read full story

Signs that Your Dog Needs Grooming

Groomers see everything. While most of their days are filled with routine groomings, they have also seen dogs and cats that are really in need of a good grooming. Most of their clients are going to bring their dogs in every few weeks in order to manage their hair. Others come in a few times a year for a good bath.

Read full story

Why You Need to Stay Active in Your Midlife

You may not have heard the term midlife before, but it is when you are considered middle-aged. Most people believe that it starts when you turn forty, while others don’t feel older until they hit their fifties.

Read full story

Can You Make a Comfortable Living As a Freelance Writer?

To become more successful, many writers try to work with the same clients over and over. If you write for magazines, build a relationship with the editor so that you can write for them regularly.

Read full story
1 comments

Ways To Know That Divorce is Right For You

Making the final decision to get a divorce is a big one and shouldn’t be taken lightly. The aftermath can be quite difficult. It can be a long and hard road, especially if you have children. That being said, it may be the best decision that you can make.

Read full story

Who Should You Talk To About Your Divorce

Choosing to get a divorce is life-changing. Because of all of the turmoil that is going on, you are going to need to find people that you can lean on. You need some family and friends who are going to be there for you, no matter what.

Read full story

How Can I Help My Pet Who Is Grieving?

While I am also grieving the loss of my beloved pet. When you lose a pet, you may find yourself struggling with your grief. Even months later, you may really be struggling. If you are, I recently wrote an article about it, that you may want to check out.

Read full story

Tips to Stop Worrying About Your Retirement

The simple truth is that money is tight for many people, and it is only going to get worse. They feel like they have to keep tightening up their belts in order to make it. They wonder how they are going to make it through retirement. Will they need to get a job in order to make ends meet? Will they be alright, or will they have to continue to worry about their finances for the rest of their lives?

Read full story

The Do’s and Don’ts of Buying a Home

The housing market is super competitive. The rates are low, and people are ready to buy a home. They may have realized, while they were stuck at home, that their current home situation wasn’t ideal. They may also have decided that it was time to buy a home instead of renting. As more and more people flock to open houses and look at homes, the amount of homes for sale are still small. People are competing with every offer that they write. Because of this, you have to be ready to buy a home, as soon as you start looking.

Read full story

What About Working With Your Children?

Can you really work from home with children by your side?. Many parents want to work from home to save on the cost of childcare. They think that they will be able to work (and do it well) while also raising their children. It sounds like a good idea, but is it?

Read full story

How To Get Screwed By Divorce

You may have read my one piece about women who get financially screwed in divorce. If you haven't read it yet, you can check it out here. I got a critique from some people who mentioned that it is not only women who get screwed. For this reason, I decided to write another article about men. You can check it out here if you would like.

Read full story
5 comments

Are Your Other Pets Grieving the Loss of Another Pet?

If you have recently lost a pet, whether you had to make the decision or not, the truth is that it can be very hard on you. In fact, I recently wrote an article about dealing with your own grief after the loss of your pet.

Read full story

Are You Struggling With the Loss of Your Pet?

Here are some tips that may help you cope. Whether you have made the decision to put your pet to sleep or he or she died suddenly while sleeping, getting over the death of a pet is never easy. It doesn’t even matter if you had him or her for five years or fifteen. You (and your family) need time to grieve.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy