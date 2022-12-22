Signs that Your Dog Needs Grooming

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Groomers see everything. While most of their days are filled with routine groomings, they have also seen dogs and cats that are really in need of a good grooming. Most of their clients are going to bring their dogs in every few weeks in order to manage their hair. Others come in a few times a year for a good bath.

If you don’t bring your dog in every few weeks, you need to keep an eye out to see when they are ready to be groomed. Here are some signs that you should be looking for.

Your white dog is another color. There are times when your dog is downright dirty. Your white dog may have rolled in mud (or even freshly cut grass). Did your dog get into your garage while you were working on your car? Does he or she have oil all over? Or maybe something even worse (like poop)?

You can hear where your dog is by the tapping of his or her toenails on your floor. You may hear clicks from your dog’s nails all over the house. Not only is this annoying, but their nails may also be long enough to do damage to your floors.

Your dog’s nails are so long that they have curled. Sometimes they are so long that they curl up and grow into the pads on your dog’s feet. This can cut their pad and do some damage, so it is important to get it taken care of before it gets this bad.

Your dog’s hair is really long. You may notice that your dog’s hair is dragging on the ground. He or she may even step on it due to the length. Most dogs are happier when they aren’t dealing with hair that is too long for them to run and play.

Your dog has something hanging in his fur in his or her back end. Dogs with long hair can catch a lot of things, including their own stool. They may bring in leaves, twigs, and a lot of other things.

Even if you don’t want to shave your entire dog, you may want to at least clean up his or her rear end and belly area. You may want to think about cutting some of their hair off of your dog’s stomach and legs, so you don’t have to worry about so much coming into your home.

Your dog smells like a skunk. Do you really want to deal with the smell? It can quickly get into your home, all over your furniture, and into everything that you own. Before you even think about bringing your dog into your home, think about heading right to the groomers!

When you touch your dog, all you feel is mats. If your dog is that matted, he or she might need to be shaved down completely. While we may be able to shave all of the mats off, it might be easier (and better looking) to give your dog an entire haircut.

Seasonal changes are a good time for dog grooming. Does your dog have winter hair coming out? A good brushing with (or without a shave) will make the shedding process go much smoother for you in the spring and summer.

Trust me. Your dog will not be the worst dog that the groomer has ever seen, no matter how bad you think he or she is. They understand that you get busy, and your dog may not have gotten groomed regularly. Now is the time to start over (sometimes with a completely shaved dog) so contact us today for your dog grooming appointment.

