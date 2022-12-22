Why You Need to Stay Active in Your Midlife

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

You may not have heard the term midlife before, but it is when you are considered middle-aged. Most people believe that it starts when you turn forty, while others don’t feel older until they hit their fifties.

No matter how old you are, when you hit your midlife, you are starting to slow down and enjoy life a little more. You may find comfort sitting around the table with friends, instead of going out drinking at bars. That being said, exercise should still be a part of your life.

Here are some reasons why.

It makes us healthier. People who make a point to exercise regularly are healthier than those that don’t. They are more likely to be at a good weight, instead of being obese.

These people are also less likely to have high blood pressure and cholesterol. They don’t have diabetes and should feel pretty good most days.

People who exercise regularly tend to live longer. There are many studies that show that people who exercise often live longer than those who spend their evenings in front of the television.

Exercise is a great stress reliever. We all know how bad stress is. It can havoc on our minds and bodies. Sweating and working out is often a good way to forget your problems and clear your head!

It also helps with aches and pains. Though you may want to lay down when you are hurting, the simple truth is that movement can help our joints when they are sore.

You may even notice that you can walk a little better after you took a loop around the block! You aren’t going to want to do a crazy workout, though a short walk can help your body get moving and get some kinks out.

Exercise also helps you sleep better at night. A good sweat session can help you fall asleep faster at night.

So, how can you bring movement in your midlife?

Just start walking! Walking is a great way to exercise, even for those who are just getting started. Even if you just walk for a few minutes, you may notice that your body loosens up, and you forget about your worries and just enjoy the nature that you are walking by.

Give yoga a try. Not only is yoga great to help with your strength and flexibility, but it is also great for your mental health. When doing yoga, you will focus on your breathing and centering yourself. You won’t have time to think about anything else.

Give golf a chance. There is a reason why many men play golf. Though many people think about business deals, the truth is that golf is a great exercise, no matter what your age (or sex).

Find a pool. Water aerobics and walking in the water are popular with many seniors, for good reason! It is a great way to exercise, without worrying about falling and hurting yourself. You even deal with resistance in the water, so it is even more of a workout.

The truth is that, no matter what your age, you need to find time to exercise. It is good for your body, mind, and even your mental health. Nothing is better for stress than a good session in the gym!

So, what should you do? You can always take a walk down the road. Want to try something else? What about yoga or even golf? You may want to look into water aerobics. This can be a great way to exercise, even if you have limitations. You will even have resistance, which can make your workout count even more.

