Can You Make a Comfortable Living As a Freelance Writer?

To become more successful, many writers try to work with the same clients over and over. If you write for magazines, build a relationship with the editor so that you can write for them regularly.

If you write for businesses, make sure that they see the value in hiring you. Help them with more than one thing — their website, regular blogging, emails, pamphlets, and much more. The more valuable that you are, the more likely they will keep calling you, any time that they need something to be written.

It is also important to find ways to make passive money. What this means is that you make a product, whether it is a book or a video course, that brings you in money regularly, even while you sleep.

With a book, you write it once (though you should update it occasionally) and it gets sold over and over. With courses, you may have to help some students by answering questions, but you are going to be making money regularly, without much effort.

Many bloggers have affiliate links on their website, which allows them to make a small portion of money on purchases that they recommend.

