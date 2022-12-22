Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Making the final decision to get a divorce is a big one and shouldn’t be taken lightly. The aftermath can be quite difficult. It can be a long and hard road, especially if you have children. That being said, it may be the best decision that you can make.

Here are some ways to know that divorce is right for you (and your family).

When you look at your spouse, you realize that there are no more feelings there. Many divorces occur when two people just realize, that no matter how much they love each other, they just can’t figure out a way to make it work. There are also times when one person is checked out. However, if both of you aren’t feeling the marriage anymore, it is time to separate and start your new life.

You may realize that you aren’t really threatening it anymore. Many couples fight and threaten to get divorced, in order to catch the attention of their spouse. However, you may be fighting so much and throwing the divorce word around too much. You may realize that you aren’t threatening anymore. You are ready to move on!

You may be ready for the change. When you get divorced, you lose the idea of marriage and family that you once had. You may have to grieve the life that you thought that you would have. However, once you accept that it is time, you may be ready to move on.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though it is going to be hard, choosing to get divorced may be the best thing for you. You may go through some time when you grieve the life that you had planned for yourself. However, if both of you aren’t in love anymore, it isn’t going to work. In fact, you may be ready to move on with your life!

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.