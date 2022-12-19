What About Working With Your Children?

Can you really work from home with children by your side?

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Many parents want to work from home to save on the cost of childcare. They think that they will be able to work (and do it well) while also raising their children. It sounds like a good idea, but is it?

You can work with your children at home, but it takes some work. They can be very distracting, especially when you have a big deadline.

Lucky for you, there are ways to work around your children. When they are really young, you can work when they nap and sleep. You can either get up early in the morning or work after they go to bed.

Older children are a little easier. Most of them are in school for eight hours a day, giving you plenty of time to focus on your work. However, summer and weekends can be a different story when the children are home.

However, most older children know (and respect) boundaries. If you shut your door because you are on an important call, they should know to leave you alone.

You may also be lucky because children can also start to help you in your business. They can help with the paperwork, organize your office, and much more. Some parents even allow their children to help with marketing, web design, and other specialized tasks, especially if they are good at it.

Don’t worry if you have younger children. They can also “work” with you. Give them their own computer desk filled with papers, crayons, paper clips, and more to pretend to help you. If they are a little older, they may be able to stuff envelopes, put stamps on them, and do some other simple tasks.

It also helps to distract your children when you are trying to get work done. Depending on their age, you should be able to find things that they can do quietly while you work. Many business owners save toys that are used only when mom or dad is working. They may keep puzzles and other “special toys” that their children look forward to playing with. Television and video games can be helpful, but it is best if this is not used too often.

If your children play outside quite a bit, you may want to invest in a laptop, so you can work where they play. This might ramp up your productivity so much that the laptop will pay for itself rather quickly.

It also helps to teach your children to be independent. Have drinks and snacks readily available so that you don’t have to get up every few minutes to get them things. Older children can make their lunch (and yours). Teaching independence can be a very freeing thing.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.