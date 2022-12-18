Are You Struggling With the Loss of Your Pet?

Shelley Wenger

Here are some tips that may help you cope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H783X_0jmOQKgC00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Whether you have made the decision to put your pet to sleep or he or she died suddenly while sleeping, getting over the death of a pet is never easy. It doesn’t even matter if you had him or her for five years or fifteen. You (and your family) need time to grieve.

Still struggling? Here are some tips that may help you cope with your loss.

Give yourself plenty of time. Grief isn’t something that happens overnight. In fact, it can take months for some. It can also hit you like a ton of bricks once in a while, meaning that you may never get over your loss.

For this reason, you need to give yourself time to grieve and time to hurt. If it takes you longer than most, that is how you cope. There is nothing wrong with that. Take all the time that you need, in order to process your feelings.

Don’t be afraid to show your emotions. You are going to be dealing with a lot of feelings, from anger to sadness. You may face feelings of depression and may be asking if you did the right thing (if you had to make the decision to put your pet to sleep).

Don’t be afraid to talk about your feelings. You don’t want to bottle them up, because this will only make it worse in the future.

Don’t forget about your other pets. Just because you lost one of your pets doesn’t mean that you can forget about your other ones. In fact, many of them may be grieving also!

You need to make sure that you spend plenty of time with them, giving them extra love and attention during this difficult time. They are going to need you as much as you need them while you are working your way through your grief!

Find a way to say goodbye. Unlike people, we don’t hold a funeral or memorial services to help us say goodbye to those we love. However, if you think it would help, you may want to do something for your pet. Let your friends and family come over and spend a few hours remembering your beloved pet.

Don’t forget to move on. Many people struggle to move on after their pet dies. They almost get stuck in their grief, which can be very detrimental to your life. You need to find a way to move on with your life.

It may also help to talk to a professional. Many people have no problem seeing a therapist if they lose someone who is very dear to them. However, doing the same when their pet dies may seem a little silly. That being said, it is much better to talk to someone, so that you don’t get stuck in your grief!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PiVGy_0jmOQKgC00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

When you lose your pet, it takes time to deal with your grief. However, you need to deal with it, or you may find yourself struggling years later! You are allowed to feel everything that you do, from anger and sadness to utter depression.

That being said, you can’t forget about your other pets. They are likely to be going through the stages of grief also. Make sure that you spend extra time with them, as they also find ways to move on without their best friend!

You may also want to spend some time with your family and friends thinking about your beloved pet. They may miss your pet as much as you do, so this may help all of you say goodbye.

You also shouldn’t be afraid to get help if you need it. You might not think anything of seeing a therapist if someone you loved died, but you may not want to do the same when your pet dies. However, it may really help you find a way to move on, while still remembering your beloved pet.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# grief# euthanasia# dealing with pet loss# pet loss# loss

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
5164 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

How to Pick a Good Therapy Dog

If you have decided that you are interested in getting a new dog, you may be overwhelmed by the number of dogs that are for sale and up for adoption. It can be really hard to find the perfect dog, simply because there are so many options.

Read full story

Eight Tips to Sleep Better When You are Stressed

Everyone knows that stress can really affect your sleep. When your mind is too wound up and won’t stop thinking, you are going to struggle to fall asleep. Then, if you wake up, your mind is right back worrying.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Should You Allow Pets In Your Rental Properties?

There are many decisions to make when you are a landlord. You must decide how much to charge for rent, as well as the rules you want your tenants to follow. However, one of the most significant decisions is whether or not you are going to allow pets in your rental properties.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Choose the Best Mortgage And Get the Home Of Your Dreams

Buying a home can be a very complicated process. Though you may think finding the right home is the hard part, the truth is that isn’t always the case. In fact, finding the right loan can be more complicated than that.

Read full story

Tips to Get Your Parents on Board With Hiring a Caregiver

Watching your parents age can be one of the hardest things that you may have to do. Seeing them struggle to get through the day can absolutely tear you apart. It is even worse when they won’t let you help them at all! Many parents don’t want to add anything to their adult children’s plates, so they won’t bring it up. Instead, they keep suffering.

Read full story

Signs that Your Dog Needs Grooming

Groomers see everything. While most of their days are filled with routine groomings, they have also seen dogs and cats that are really in need of a good grooming. Most of their clients are going to bring their dogs in every few weeks in order to manage their hair. Others come in a few times a year for a good bath.

Read full story

Why You Need to Stay Active in Your Midlife

You may not have heard the term midlife before, but it is when you are considered middle-aged. Most people believe that it starts when you turn forty, while others don’t feel older until they hit their fifties.

Read full story

Can You Make a Comfortable Living As a Freelance Writer?

To become more successful, many writers try to work with the same clients over and over. If you write for magazines, build a relationship with the editor so that you can write for them regularly.

Read full story
1 comments

Ways To Know That Divorce is Right For You

Making the final decision to get a divorce is a big one and shouldn’t be taken lightly. The aftermath can be quite difficult. It can be a long and hard road, especially if you have children. That being said, it may be the best decision that you can make.

Read full story

Who Should You Talk To About Your Divorce

Choosing to get a divorce is life-changing. Because of all of the turmoil that is going on, you are going to need to find people that you can lean on. You need some family and friends who are going to be there for you, no matter what.

Read full story

How Can I Help My Pet Who Is Grieving?

While I am also grieving the loss of my beloved pet. When you lose a pet, you may find yourself struggling with your grief. Even months later, you may really be struggling. If you are, I recently wrote an article about it, that you may want to check out.

Read full story

Tips to Stop Worrying About Your Retirement

The simple truth is that money is tight for many people, and it is only going to get worse. They feel like they have to keep tightening up their belts in order to make it. They wonder how they are going to make it through retirement. Will they need to get a job in order to make ends meet? Will they be alright, or will they have to continue to worry about their finances for the rest of their lives?

Read full story

The Do’s and Don’ts of Buying a Home

The housing market is super competitive. The rates are low, and people are ready to buy a home. They may have realized, while they were stuck at home, that their current home situation wasn’t ideal. They may also have decided that it was time to buy a home instead of renting. As more and more people flock to open houses and look at homes, the amount of homes for sale are still small. People are competing with every offer that they write. Because of this, you have to be ready to buy a home, as soon as you start looking.

Read full story

What About Working With Your Children?

Can you really work from home with children by your side?. Many parents want to work from home to save on the cost of childcare. They think that they will be able to work (and do it well) while also raising their children. It sounds like a good idea, but is it?

Read full story

How To Get Screwed By Divorce

You may have read my one piece about women who get financially screwed in divorce. If you haven't read it yet, you can check it out here. I got a critique from some people who mentioned that it is not only women who get screwed. For this reason, I decided to write another article about men. You can check it out here if you would like.

Read full story
4 comments

Are Your Other Pets Grieving the Loss of Another Pet?

If you have recently lost a pet, whether you had to make the decision or not, the truth is that it can be very hard on you. In fact, I recently wrote an article about dealing with your own grief after the loss of your pet.

Read full story

Reasons to Spay and Neuter Your Pet

When you get a new puppy or kitten, there are a lot of veterinary visits that you may or may not have expected. He or she will need to have vaccines every three to four weeks, until your puppy or kitten is over sixteen weeks of age. If you get him or her later in life, your puppy or kitten will need at least two sets of vaccines in order to be fully protected.

Read full story

Are My Fears of Failure Legitimate?

Many people have a fear of failure when it comes to freelance writing. Everyone has bills to pay. They have homes, families, and mouths to feed. It can be very scary to leave a job with a steady paycheck to branch out on your own.

Read full story

Why You Should Rent your Home

When you decide that the time has come to buy a new house, most people think about putting their house on the market to sell. That seems like the logical first step. In fact, I recently wrote an article about that. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out, you can read it right here.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy