Are My Fears of Failure Legitimate?

Many people have a fear of failure when it comes to freelance writing.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Everyone has bills to pay. They have homes, families, and mouths to feed. It can be very scary to leave a job with a steady paycheck to branch out on your own.

However, there is nothing stopping you from freelance writing in your spare time.

Not only will this give you some extra money, but it will give you valuable experience. You can keep your job while you build up clientele, or even while you decide whether or not you want to pursue it full-time. If you don’t like it (or can’t make it), you still have your other job to rely on.

There is nothing stopping you from working part-time.

Many freelance writers never work full-time. They are happy working just a few hours a week, while others only work when they need extra money. Some just work enough to keep their feet in the door.

Sometimes, all you have to do is just get started!

You won't know if you will succeed until you try! It just might be the best decision that you have ever made.

***

