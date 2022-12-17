Tips to Combine Two Households

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

When you are seriously dating someone, you may start to think of moving in together. Instead of having two apartments, you could combine your income and find a much better place.

However, this shouldn’t be taken lightly. You need to sit down and have some serious conversations before you decide to move in together. That being said, it isn’t always easy to combine two households into one.

Here are some tips to help you both as you work toward moving in together.

You need to make sure that it is the right time. Though you may wish for a timeline that tells you when you should move in together, there isn’t one. Only you and your partner can decide if now is the right time. If one of you isn’t sure yet, you need to wait longer.

Then you have to decide where you want to live. You have options when it comes to moving in together. You may choose to move into one of each other’s homes or look for somewhere that is completely new to both of you.

Though it might be easier to move into a home if someone already bought one, both of you need to feel like it is your home. It shouldn’t feel like you are moving into his or her home. It is going to be your new home too!

Talk about finances right away. It is really important to talk about finances before you move in together. Many couples get a joint banking account so that they can pay the bills out of it. Others prefer to split up the bills. One may pay the rent or the mortgage, while the other pays the utilities and the groceries. If you can’t figure out your finances, you need to stop right there!

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

If moving into one person’s home is the right choice, will the other one feel comfortable enough to make necessary changes? Though it isn’t your home, you should feel comfortable enough to bring some of your own furniture and things so that it feels more like your own home.

That being said, it can be really hard to have someone move into your home and make changes. You need to be able to let your partner make changes and bring some of him or her into your home together. Both people need to be happy with their “new” home!

Don’t rush the process. It can be really hard to combine two households. You both probably have furniture that you love, as well as blankets, pillows, and other decorations. You may find yourself with two living room sets, as well as two dining room tables. Not only that, but you may also have multiples when it comes to things in the kitchen and bathroom!

This means that you will have to get rid of some things in order to combine your households. You definitely should keep pieces that are sentimental to you, such as a jewelry box that you got from your grandmother.

However, you also have to go through the furniture. It might be best to keep the best pieces and get rid of the rest. That being said, your couch may not fit in the living room, so that is going to be the deciding factor!

Don’t be afraid to look into storage. If both of you are struggling with this process, you might want to rent a storage locker for a few months. This may also be helpful if you are planning to move into a bigger home in the future. You may need a spare bed for the guestroom.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Before you decide to move in together, you need to sit down and talk, to help you figure out if it is the right time. If one of you has reservations, it is not a good time. Try again in a few months. You also need to discuss your finances, before you move in together.

Then, you need to figure out where you are going to live. Does one of you have a good space that you could both call home? Or would it be better to start fresh, in a place that will feel like both of your homes from the very beginning? Then, it is time to go through your things. Take your time as you figure out what you are keeping and what you aren’t. If you are struggling, don’t hesitate to rent a storage locker.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.