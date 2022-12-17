Can You Make Enough Money as a Freelancer?

Shelley Wenger

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Freelancing can be very profitable, though it is not always a quick fix to make money. You are going to have to put in the work to make enough money for your needs.

Before you even get started, you will need to know how much money you need to make every month to pay your bills. That will help you decide how much work you need to do so that you can pay them.

It is important to remember that you won’t only be working to make money. You are going to be spending a lot of time marketing your business and searching for jobs.

It is also important to know that you won’t necessarily get paid right away for the jobs that you do. Most businesses pay their freelancers once a month. If you are writing, you may not get paid until publication, which can be months later. Most of the time, you will not get the money right away, so it is important to keep that in mind when you are deciding what jobs to take and how many you need to do.

Also, you must remember that you are going to have plenty of times when you are overworked. You may have to put in extra hours (and nights and weekends) to get through all of the work that you have scheduled. However, you must also remember that you may have periods where you don’t have any work. The busy times will have to cover your bills when your business is slow.

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

