Involved in a Motorcycle Accident?

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Motorcycle accidents happen (and quickly). Someone may have not seen you and pulled out in front of you. The roads can be slippery, making it hard to keep your motorcycle in control.

It doesn’t matter how the accident happens. There are some things that you need to do after you are involved in an accident. Here is what you should do.

Take a moment. Most people panic when they are involved in an accident. However, you may need to take a moment, breathe, and then focus on what you need to do.

Call for help. Whether the accident is big or small, you need to call 911 anytime that you are involved in an accident. However, that isn’t it. You also have to cooperate with the police. Answer their questions the best that you can.

Take pictures. Any time that you are involved in an accident, you need to take pictures. Take pictures of the accident itself, as well as any landmarks in the area. This may include any stop signs or signals that may have been a part of the problem. If a limb is down or grass is on the road, make sure that you have proof.

That being said, you also need to take pictures of all of the vehicles that are involved. This includes license plates and the damage that has occurred.

You need to get off of the road and get into a safe place. As long as everyone is doing well, you need to get all of the vehicles off of the road, as well as people. You don’t need to get hurt any further, simply because you are waiting in the middle of the road for help to come.

Seek medical attention. Even if you don’t think that you need to be seen, it is important that you seek medical attention. Not only will this make sure that you don’t have any underlying problems that aren’t noticed, but it will also be a written log of your injuries and what happened in the accident.

Write down anything you can remember. Sometimes, especially when lawyers are involved, these things can take longer than you would think. You may forget some of the things that occurred. For this reason, you need to write down everything that you can think of when it comes to the accident. That way, you will be able to look at your notes if you get asked questions in a few weeks.

Get a lawyer. You should always get a lawyer anytime that you are involved in an accident. You need someone to fight for you, so that one accident, doesn’t destroy everything that you have been working for. Whether the accident was your fault (or not), you need someone to be on your side.

Though you may panic if you are in an accident, you need to take a moment and catch your breath. Then, you need to call 911, make sure that everyone is ok, and take pictures. After that happens, you need to move out of harm’s way. When help arrives, make sure that you talk to the police and get checked out by the paramedics. If you need medical attention, make sure that you listen and go to the hospital.

You also should never go through this alone. If you have been in a motorcycle accident, you need an experienced lawyer to help you through this difficult time.

