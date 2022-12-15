What Are Some Disadvantages of Freelance Writing?

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

I recently wrote an article about the benefits of freelance writing. If you haven’t read it yet, you can check it out here.

Though freelance writing is a great career, we all know that nothing is perfect. Here are some of the disadvantages of being a freelance writer.

Many freelance writers find out that working from home can be extremely isolating. They spend hours at home by themselves. They may not talk to anyone at all during the day, which can be really hard for many. This can lead to decreased productivity and depression.

Some freelance writers are less productive. There is no boss telling them what needs to be done and when. Instead, they have to be dedicated and motivated enough to make sure that they are getting their work done. Also, since many people struggle with the isolation and depression, working from home is not ideal for everyone!

When you work from home, it can hard to be held accountable. There are going to be so many other projects calling your name (a dirty house, laundry, and even your children) that it can be hard to make sure that you are getting your work done in time.

It can be very distracting when you work from home. There are a lot of distractions when you work from home. You may have friends and family stopping over for visits. Many get distracted by all of the other things that they should be doing such as cleaning, laundry, and other household chores. It is really important to make sure that your business is a priority or you won’t get anything done.

It can be hard to find work. As a freelance writer, you are in charge of finding work. Lucky for you, there are plenty of websites that offer freelancers job opportunities, though eventually, you will want to find your clients.

Many experience trouble with communication. Some projects are hard to explain through text, emails, and even phone calls. You may struggle through projects, not giving them what they want. Skype is a great way to communicate.

You will be in charge of getting paid. You are going to have to send out bills and make sure that you are getting paid for your work. Though most people are honest and pay right away, there are going to be some clients who will make you work for your money!

Since there is no boss telling you what to do, it can be very hard to get motivated when you are a freelance writer. You, alone, are going to have to get up and get the work done, from finding it to completing it well. Many struggle and spend hours on social media, thinking that they are looking for jobs, when they are just waiting time.

The paperwork that is required for your business can seem overwhelming. Paperwork is often the worst part of the job. You need to keep track of your projects, your payments, and all of your expenses. It goes a little smoother if you keep track of it as you go, instead of waiting until the end of the year!

Paperwork is one of the most common parts of owning a small business that gets delegated to others.

Your annual tax return will be different from when you have an outside job. Instead of getting your taxes taken out of every paycheck, you will be required to pay them quarterly so that you won’t get slammed with taxes in April.

Freelance writers often have problems with security. Work often comes in waves, where you will have times that you can’t keep up and other times when you won’t have any work. Unlike regular jobs where you get paid no matter how much work there is, you will only get paid when you are working. This means that you will have to plan for the slow times by working as much as you can during the busy times.

