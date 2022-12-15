Common Social Media Marketing Mistakes that Businesses Can Make?

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

If you aren’t on social media for your business, you really need to consider doing so. If you aren’t sure, you can read the article that I wrote about it. You can check it out right here.

That being said, you can’t just join social media and expect it to work for you. You have to put in some effort in order to make it successful. In fact, many people make a lot of mistakes that can hurt your business.

Don’t want to make any mistakes? Here are some of the most common ones that you should avoid.

The worst thing that you can do is be inconsistent. If you don’t post very often and ignore your customers when they ask you for advice, you are just pushing them away.

One of the other biggest mistakes made is constantly selling. People get turned off when all you do is offer your products. They need more from you. They need to learn all about you. They need to be engaged so that, when the time comes to buy, they will pick you because they like you!

Your business also won’t grow if all you share is posts about things that you are selling. People like to like, comment, and share images, videos, and posts that they enjoy. One share will really grow your business and get your name out there!

