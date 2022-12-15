Why Is Social Media Marketing Important For My Business?

Shelley Wenger

Or are you just wasting your time on social media?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lU5xD_0jivZFsD00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Over the last decade, social media has become one of the most prevalent and important ways humans interact. Though many people use Facebook and Twitter for personal reasons, many businesses are starting to see that they need to get active on social media sites also!

There are many reasons to start a social media marketing campaign.

Increase brand awareness. Social media is a great way to get people familiar with you and your brand. Many people think that all they have to do is start a business and customers will come. However, that is not true at all!

You have to work to find your customers, and the easiest way to do that is online. Potential customers from all over the world are on social media, just waiting to hear about your company.

Legitimize a brand. Before people shop online, they want to make sure that a business is real, so they start researching online. They look for a website, though many also look on social media. If you are active on social media, you will look like a real business.

It can also go the opposite way. If you have a page for your business, but you don’t post often, people may think that you are closed. For this reason, it is important to be active on social media.

Increase sales. There are millions of potential customers on social media. It is called social media marketing because you are trying to reach all of these customers and improve your sales!

There are ways to help increase your sales. You can write content and advertisements to sell products or services to your ideal customers.

Social media also allows you to target your ideal customer, so you are not wasting advertising money. You can even send different messages to different groups of people, further increasing your reach.

Improve customer service. Most people don’t think about the customer service aspect of social media, but it is one of the best reasons to start a campaign. Before people start shopping with you, they are going to want to know that you have a responsive customer service team if needed. They want to know that they can get help easily.

To show your customers that you care, make sure that you reply to comments and answer questions. Don’t shy away from negative feedback, either. Instead, talk to the person and see how you can resolve the problem!

Social media is important for you to share information with your potential customers. You can share your latest updates, sales, events, and other activities to people all over the world. You can grow a following, increasing your traffic to your website along with increasing sales. Social media profiles also rank in search engines, giving you even more exposure.

***

This is an excerpt from my e-book, Your Questions Answered: Top Questions About Social Media Marketing, which is available on Amazon and wherever you buy your e-books.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# social media# social media marketing# small business marketing# business marketing# marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
5082 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Are You Struggling With the Loss of Your Pet?

Here are some tips that may help you cope. Whether you have made the decision to put your pet to sleep or he or she died suddenly while sleeping, getting over the death of a pet is never easy. It doesn’t even matter if you had him or her for five years or fifteen. You (and your family) need time to grieve.

Read full story

Reasons to Spay and Neuter Your Pet

When you get a new puppy or kitten, there are a lot of veterinary visits that you may or may not have expected. He or she will need to have vaccines every three to four weeks, until your puppy or kitten is over sixteen weeks of age. If you get him or her later in life, your puppy or kitten will need at least two sets of vaccines in order to be fully protected.

Read full story

Are My Fears of Failure Legitimate?

Many people have a fear of failure when it comes to freelance writing. Everyone has bills to pay. They have homes, families, and mouths to feed. It can be very scary to leave a job with a steady paycheck to branch out on your own.

Read full story

Why You Should Rent your Home

When you decide that the time has come to buy a new house, most people think about putting their house on the market to sell. That seems like the logical first step. In fact, I recently wrote an article about that. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out, you can read it right here.

Read full story

Tips to Combine Two Households

When you are seriously dating someone, you may start to think of moving in together. Instead of having two apartments, you could combine your income and find a much better place.

Read full story

Can You Make Enough Money as a Freelancer?

Freelancing can be very profitable, though it is not always a quick fix to make money. You are going to have to put in the work to make enough money for your needs. Before you even get started, you will need to know how much money you need to make every month to pay your bills. That will help you decide how much work you need to do so that you can pay them.

Read full story

Tips to Tell Your Children That You Are Getting Divorced

Deciding to get divorced can be hard enough. However, telling your children can be even worse! It can be hard trying to figure out exactly what you should tell them. You don’t want to mess anything up!

Read full story

Taking The First Steps To Start Your Small Business

There are many different types of people—those that think too much and those that think too little. If you want to start a business, but you think too much, you may never get started. You will spend weeks, months, or even years thinking about starting a business without doing anything about it. Then, those are the people who just decide one day that they want to start a business and jump right into, without a plan.

Read full story

How Men (Or Anyone) Can Get Financially Screwed In Divorce

You may have read my one piece about women who get financially screwed in divorce. If you haven't had a chance to read it, you can check it out right here. You may even have read a critique that I got. On Medium, James Gerboc wrote this to me, and it really struck me:

Read full story
2 comments

Why You Shouldn't Rent your Home 

When it comes time to move, you may be wondering whether you should sell your home or rent it out. More and more people are talking about the importance of being financially stable, and one way to do that is by investing in real estate.

Read full story

Involved in a Motorcycle Accident?

Motorcycle accidents happen (and quickly). Someone may have not seen you and pulled out in front of you. The roads can be slippery, making it hard to keep your motorcycle in control.

Read full story

What Are Some Disadvantages of Freelance Writing?

I recently wrote an article about the benefits of freelance writing. If you haven’t read it yet, you can check it out here. Though freelance writing is a great career, we all know that nothing is perfect. Here are some of the disadvantages of being a freelance writer.

Read full story

Why You Should Have Your Teeth Whitened by Your Dentist

If you are unhappy with the color of your teeth, you may be considering trying to whiten them. Though the aisle at the supermarket is filled with ways to do this, it may not be in your best interest. It is often better to have your dentist whiten your teeth.

Read full story

Common Social Media Marketing Mistakes that Businesses Can Make?

If you aren’t on social media for your business, you really need to consider doing so. If you aren’t sure, you can read the article that I wrote about it. You can check it out right here.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money as A Pet Owner

Though most people love to have a few pets, the truth is that they can be expensive. Feeding good food may be over your budget. Then, there are veterinary bills! Everything adds up.

Read full story

Tips to Talk to Your Parents About Needing Help at Home

It can be really hard to watch your parents as they get older. It can be difficult to watch things that used to come so easily to them become a struggle. Even daily tasks like keeping up after the laundry and house can become too much. The lawn, which used to always be mowed, may look like it has been weeks since anyone touched it!

Read full story

Tips to Make Your Offer Stand Out

When the real estate market is booming, it is good news for sellers. Most homes get sold within days. Even better, they may have multiple offers, so they may get more money than they are asking.

Read full story

How Women Get Financially Screwed in Divorce

The simple truth is that many women get screwed during their separation and divorce. Because of that, as a woman, you need to protect yourself financially. Though you are going to have to make some changes since you won’t be living on two incomes, you can come out of your divorce in decent shape!

Read full story
9 comments

Even More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

As I said before, the response from my first piece, Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing, was overwhelming. It was something that I never expected. I shared it with other veterinary professionals on Facebook, and they were quick to share things that they were tired of hearing.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy