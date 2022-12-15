Tips to Save Money as A Pet Owner

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though most people love to have a few pets, the truth is that they can be expensive. Feeding good food may be over your budget. Then, there are veterinary bills! Everything adds up.

That being said, you can save money without getting rid of your beloved cat or dog. Here are some tips to help.

Add your pet into your budget. You may need to start including your pet into your budget. Even if you can only save a few dollars a month, you will find out that you can afford to keep your beloved pet.

Don’t go overboard with items for your pet. Your pet doesn’t need everything that you see in a pet store. Cats need good food bowls, a litter pan, and a collar. Dogs need a good collar with a leash and a good collar. A few inexpensive tennis balls may be all your dog needs to play.

Stores are filled with fancy collars, clothing, and toys. You may feel like you need to buy things for your pet, but he or she doesn’t really need that much. Besides, most pets don’t even like wearing clothing.

Do your own grooming. If you choose a dog that requires regular grooming, it can really add up. Many smaller breeds need to be done every three months. You may easily spend one hundred dollars (or more) a year on trips to the groomer. It is much cheaper to buy a thirty or forty-dollar pair of clippers and learn to do it yourself. Before you know it, you will be able to trim your dog the way that the groomer does, without the extra cost.

Stay up to date with your veterinarian. Though many people avoid taking their pets to the veterinarian due to the cost, the truth is that it will protect him or her in the long run.

Annual examinations will help you catch anything that is wrong with your pet before it becomes an even bigger (and more expensive) problem. Vaccinations are just as important. Many diseases that pets get are easily preventable, simply by keeping him or her up to date on vaccinations.

Make sure that your pets are spayed or neutered. Though many people don’t spay or neuter their pets because of the cost, the truth is that it will save you money in the long run.

Females are less likely to have mammary tumors, which need to be removed. They also won’t need emergency surgery because of an infection in their uterus. Male dogs and cats are less likely to roam away, possibly getting hit by a vehicle in the road.

It is also a lot cheaper than raising and finding homes for a litter of unwanted puppies and kittens.

Whether you are buying a new pet or you already have one, you need to add it into your budget. Make sure you think about how much you are going to need to go to the veterinarian’s office and maybe the groomer. Your pet will need to go to the vet’s office at least once a year to make sure that he or she is as healthy as possible.

Vaccines will also keep him or her from getting certain diseases. Spaying and neutering will also save you money in the long run. Your pet will be less likely to get certain cancers or even run away and get hit in the road.

You can also save money by grooming your pet yourself. Though you will have to shell out some money to buy the clippers, you could easily save one hundred dollars or more a year! You may also want to avoid going to certain pet stores. Though everything is cute, your dog or cat doesn’t need clothing and all of those fancy toys!

***

