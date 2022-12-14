How Women Get Financially Screwed in Divorce

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eml5v_0jgHdFfL00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

The simple truth is that many women get screwed during their separation and divorce. Because of that, as a woman, you need to protect yourself financially. Though you are going to have to make some changes since you won’t be living on two incomes, you can come out of your divorce in decent shape!

Here are some of the ways that women get financially screwed in their divorce (that you need to watch out for).

Women can be too emotional when going through a divorce. Divorce is often very hard on women. It is almost like they have to accept defeat and realize that they failed in their marriage, no matter how hard they tried.

Because they are so upset about it, many women just want to get through their divorce and move on. They don’t always think about the future as they are trying to divide up their lives to start over.

They don’t look at their finances now and for the future. While some women are in charge of their finances, there are plenty of marriages where the men are the ones who deal with the finances. They pay the bills, save money, and make big financial decisions for the household. They may even be the only ones who know all the passwords used online for banking.

Too many women try to save their homes. Women are often sentimental, and they want to keep their children’s childhood home, no matter what the cost. Then, they may find themselves in debt trying to keep it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cVKm_0jgHdFfL00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Child care costs way more than most women realize. As a divorced woman, you may find yourself looking for a job to help support your family, only to discover how much it really costs to put your child in daycare. Even if you do get child support, it may not be enough to help. Then, what about the children who have medical issues? This can become really expensive.

What is even worse is that many women feel like they can’t talk to their ex-husbands about helping out with these bigger expenses. Because of this, they end up spending more money than they have to make sure that their children are taken care of.

They are too trusting of their lawyers. Though you may not want to admit it, women are more likely to get screwed by their lawyers. They don’t find one that they can trust, even though their lawyers are supposed to be on their side!

So, what can you do about this, so that you come out of your divorce financially stable?

Don’t go through it alone. It can be very hard on you, so you should never go through this process alone. Not only do you need a lawyer who is going to be on your side, you need family and friends to help you every step of the way.

Make it a point to learn more about your finances. Before you go through this process, you really should know where your family stands financially. It is also helpful to get the passwords to your banking so that you can go online and see what is going on. It also helps to have your tax returns and credit reports, so you have the full picture.

Be honest with your finances as you start your new chapter. Though you don’t want your life to change, you are going to have to think about your finances going forward. You may want to keep your home, but you just can’t afford it.

You may try to keep spending money like you used to, only to find yourself farther and farther in debt. It is important that you sit down, take a look at your finances, and figure out what you can realistically afford. Your goal should be to live comfortably financially.

Come up with a plan for child custody and support. You want to make sure that you get enough child support so that you don’t have to stress about all the extra expenses that come along with having children. You need to discuss finances as it applies to childcare, medical expenses, and even college.

Don’t be afraid to speak up if you feel like something doesn’t seem right. If you don’t feel like your divorce settlement is good enough, you need to speak up. You need to be comfortable with what you are agreeing to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36toce_0jgHdFfL00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Unfortunately, women are more likely to get screwed in their divorce. Many just want it to be over so that they can move on with their lives. However, they may end up in a financial hole if they don’t fight for what they want and need. This is especially true for families with children. Your children deserve the best, so you should fight to get enough child support to help raise them!

***

# divorce# divorced# finances after divorce# finances# financial trouble

Comments / 9

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
5082 followers

