Even More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

As I said before, the response from my first piece, Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing, was overwhelming. It was something that I never expected. I shared it with other veterinary professionals on Facebook, and they were quick to share things that they were tired of hearing.

Because of their huge response, I just had to write more. So, here are even more things that veterinary technicians (and veterinarians) are tired of hearing.

I paid so much money for their dog, so they don't have any money for preventative care.

There is no doubt that it is expensive owning a puppy. You have to bring your pet in every three to four weeks for vaccines until he or she is sixteen weeks old. Then, you need to spay or neuter your puppy when the time is right. This can cost a few hundred dollars.

They also get mad because their expensive dog has problems.

People also get upset when their purebred expensive dogs get problems that can be costly to fix. This may include allergies, that can cause skin problems, ear infections, and much more. Some dogs struggle with breathing issues and eye issues, which are common for their breed.

This is only the tip of the iceberg. Many puppies and young dogs get into things that they shouldn't, which could cause vomiting, diarrhea, and may even need surgery due to a foreign body. All of this can really add up.

Their "free" kittens aren't really free.

Just like puppies need vaccines regularly until they are a few months old, free kittens need the same. It is also a good idea to test any new kittens for feline leukemia and FIV. They also need dewormer to make sure that they are as healthy as possible. Often, they may struggle with an upper respiratory infection, which can require medication for a few months to help them improve.

You don't know what is wrong with my pet!

This is commonly said when a client won't do any diagnostics to figure out what is wrong with their pet, yet we are supposed to know what is wrong. Sometimes, this is even asked over the phone!

They can't (or won't) spend any money on x-rays or blood work, and we are supposed to just be able to know what is wrong, with a simple examination. There are times when it can be that simple, but there are times when the more information that we have, the easier it will be to treat.

My pet isn't better yet.

Their pets may have been vomiting and having diarrhea for weeks. They won't let you do any diagnostics, and one dose of medication doesn't help. Because of this, we are incompetent.

We may even do diagnostics and treat the pet, but one dose isn't going to help. Their pet may need a few treatments before he or she can start to get better.

Then, there are the clients who stop the medications as soon as their pet is better. Instead of taking the medication for the recommended two weeks (or however long it was prescribed), they stop it as soon as their pet acts normal again. Then, they are surprised when the symptoms come right back!

I truly love my job, but the past two years have really tested my patience. Not only do I have to deal with the pets that can be challenging to take care of, but the clients also are pretty hard to please.

